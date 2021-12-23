ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars Predictions: Best Animated Short – ‘Us Again’ Gets Help From the Momentum of ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

2022 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:
BEST ANIMATED SHORT

UPDATED: Dec 23, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY : There seem to be three favorites in the animated short race after the Oscars announced their shortlists in 10 categories . Erick Oh’s “Namoo” (who narrowingly lost last year for the animated short “Opera”), Daniel Ojari and Michael Please’s “Robin Robin” (from the branch’s favorite production company Aardvark) and Zach Parrish’s “ Us Again ” (which played alongside Walt Disney Pictures’ feature contender “Raya and the Last Dragon”).

While we can never assume anything is safe, the race is always fluid, with voters, pundits and general film enthusiasts catching up with the 15 over the Christmas break, and any film can unseat any of the presumed frontrunners.

Oscar nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The official Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.

Precursor Awards Leader: None
ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK FILM DISTRIBUTOR DIRECTOR
1 “Namoo” Baobab Studios Erick Oh
2 “Us Again” Walt Disney Pictures Zach Parrish
3 “Robin Robin” Netflix Dan Ojari
4 “Bestia” Goeblins Marlijn Van Nuenen, Ram Tamez, Alfredo Gerard Kuttikatt
5 “The Musician” MTV Entertainment Reza Riahi
NEXT IN LINE
6 “Step into the River” The New Yorker Weijia Ma
7 “Mum is Pouring Rain” Dandelooo Hugo de Faucompret
8 “The Windshield Wiper” The Animation Showcase Alberto Mielgo
9 “Affairs of the Art” The New Yorker Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
10 “Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice” Kingulliit Productions Zacharias Kunuk
OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS
11 “Flowing Home” Les Films de l’Arlequin and the National Film Board of Canada Sandra Desmazieres
12 “Souvenir Souvenir” The Animation Showcase Bastien Dubois
13 “Bad Seeds” Office National Du F Ilm Du Canada Claude Cloutier
14 “Only a Child” Amka Films Simone Giampaolo
15 “Boxballet” Melnitsa Animation Studio Anton Dyakov

About the Academy Awards ( Oscars )

The Academy Awards , better known as the Oscars , is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.

  • The date for the 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022

