25 Vegetarian Instant Pot Recipes Full of Nutrients and Flavor

The best Instant Pot vegetarian recipes are high in nutrients and don't compromise on flavor. Image Credit: esseffe/E+/GettyImages

When you're in a rush to prepare a meal, an Instant Pot comes to the rescue. But this fan-favorite kitchen tool isn't just for producing tender meats — it's great for vegetarian-friendly recipes, too. The Instant Pot can work wonders in a vegetarian kitchen, whether you're making hearty soups or rice-based meals.

We tapped a few registered dietitians to get the scoop on vegetarian Instant Pot recipes that you can create in minutes and most of them are made with ingredients that you likely already have in your fridge and pantry. Keep scrolling for 25 veggie-friendly Instant Pot recipes to try.

"Black beans are extremely versatile and rich in iron, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium and zinc which helps to keep our bones strong and healthy," Andrea Mathis, RD says. "If you want to increase the fiber content, try using brown rice or quinoa instead of white rice."

​Get the Instant Pot Enchilada Rice recipe and nutrition info from The Simple Veganista.​

This chickpea-based curry can be made in minutes thanks to the Instant Pot. For a well-balanced meal, consider serving it with brown rice and a side of veggies or side salad.

​Get the Instant Pot Roasted Red Pepper Chickpea Curry recipe and nutrition info from Minimalist Baker.​

Spices like cinnamon, cayenne and turmeric are the star of this creamy soup. "Turmeric has become increasingly popular due to its anti-inflammatory properties," Mathis says. "It's been linked to delaying the onset of heart disease, Alzheimer's disease and arthritis, too."

​Get the Instant Pot Red Lentil Sweet Potato Soup recipe and nutrition info from Minimalist Baker.​

Incorporating leeks and shallots into this recipe makes this soup full of flavor. "Leeks are nutrient-dense and very low in calories," Mathis says. "A 3.5-ounce serving of cooked leeks contains only 31 calories and it's a good source of vitamin K, which is necessary for blood clotting and heart health."

​Get the Potato Leek Soup recipe and nutrition info from Lexi's Clean Kitchen.​

"Even though coconut milk is a high-fat food, it still contains impressive health benefits," Mathis says. It's been linked to lowering inflammation, she adds.

​Get the Coconut Milk Yogurt recipe and nutrition info from Lexi's Clean Kitchen.​

Instant Pots aren't just for main courses. This veggie-rich side dish comes together in just minutes. Mathis says parsnips are a great source of calcium and potassium which have been linked to improvements in heart health.

​Get the Instant Pot Parsnips and Carrots recipe and nutrition info from Salt and Lavender.​

This minestrone soup is full of veggies like zucchini and green beans. "Both of these green vegetables contain a significant amount of vitamin B6, folate and pantothenic acid," Mathis says. "Pantothenic acid is needed to turn food into energy so the body can perform daily functions, like making and breaking down fats."

​Get the Instant Pot Minestrone Soup recipe and nutrition info from Salt and Lavender.​

"Chia seeds may be small in size, but they absorb up to ten times their weight in liquid making them great for thick puddings," Mia Syn, RD says. To lower the saturated fat content, Syn suggests choosing a base like almond or oat milk instead of coconut.

​Get the Instant Pot Berry Chia Porridge recipe and nutrition info from Wholesomelicious.​

"To save time in the kitchen, opt for canned butternut squash and pumpkin, instead of whole," Syn says. "You will get the same final result with less clean-up." Just be sure the canned versions are made with no other ingredients.

​Get the Instant Pot Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque recipe and nutrition info from Wholesomelicious.​

Egg salad is a quick and easy go-to for lunch or dinners, but using tons of mayo can make it heavy and loaded with fat. "To reduce the overall saturated fat in this recipe, opt for non-fat Greek yogurt or reduced-fat mayo," Syn suggests.

​Get the Instant Pot Egg Salad recipe and nutrition info from The Cookie Rookie.​

"Frozen produce including peas, carrots and green beans are not only more affordable than fresh, but they stack up nutritionally as well," Syn says. "In fact, in some cases, frozen produce may contain more vitamins and minerals compared to fresh."

​Get the Instant Pot Vegetable Soup recipe and nutrition info from Buns In My Oven.​

"This recipe is made primarily with a base of produce and spices, which makes it low in calories, fat and protein," Syn says. To serve as a lunch or dinner, add a protein dish to make it more well-rounded.

​Get the Instant Pot Fire Roasted Tomato Soup recipe and nutrition info from Nourish and Fete.​

"Steel-cut oats are rich in protein and filling fiber," Syn says. "Fiber is a nutrient important for heart and digestive health and one that most Americans fall short on."

​Get the Instant Pot Oatmeal recipe and nutrition info from The Cookie Rookie.​

This curry is made with chickpeas, which are a good source of fiber and plant-based protein, Syn says. "Chickpeas also have key nutrients like folate, manganese and iron."

​Get the Instant Pot Chickpea Curry recipe and nutrition info from Nourish and Fete.​

"Pasta is free from added salt and sugar and contains 7 grams of protein per serving," says Lauren Manaker, RD. "It also has key nutrients like folic acid and iron." To make this a well-rounded dish, serve with a side salad and a lean protein source.

​Get the Instant Pot Mac and Cheese recipe and nutrition info from Diethood.​

Eating cauliflower has been linked to reducing cholesterol levels, Manaker says. Plus, it's low in calories.

​Get the Instant Pot Cauliflower Soup With White Beans and Lemon recipe and nutrition info here.​

"Mushrooms offer a satisfying flavor with few calories and no fat," Manaker says. "They are one of the few foods high in vitamin D and are the only source you'll find in the produce aisle."

​Get the Instant Pot Risotto With Dried Mushrooms, Asparagus, Peas and Spring Onions recipe and nutrition info here.​

"Beans are considered to be both a vegetables and a protein source," Manaker says. And just 1 cup of black beans offers 15 grams of fiber and 15 grams of protein, ensuring you'll stay satisfied for hours after this meal.

​Get the Cuban Black Bean Soup recipe and nutrition info from Little Spice Jar.​

"Homemade hummus is one of the healthiest snacks to make and is loaded with plant-based protein and fiber," Manaker says. "You can also modify the flavors by adding ingredients like roasted red peppers, olives or even extra lemon juice."

​Get the Instant Pot Hummus recipe and nutrition info from Little Spice Jar.​

You won't find any dairy in this creamy sauce, making it ideal for those with dairy intolerances or allergies. And since nuts are the base of this dish, you'll get a whopping 18 grams of protein with each serving.

​Get the Creamy Instant Pot Vegan Pasta recipe and nutrition info from The Recipe Well.​

Just 1 cup of lentils has 18 grams of protein and 15.6 grams or fiber, according to the USDA, making this legume a smart choice for a filling meal. If you're new to eating lentils, start in small quantities, as eating too much can cause digestive discomfort since they're so high in fiber.

​Get the Instant Pot Lentil Soup recipe and nutrition info from The Recipe Well.​

This creamy soup is ideal for a variety of diets including Whole 30, gluten-free and paleo. To make this a well-balanced meal, consider serving it with a salad filled with protein-rich foods like eggs, nuts or seeds, Mathis says.

​Get the Instant Pot Golden Glow Butternut Squash Soup recipe and nutrition info from The Recipe Well.​

Sweet potatoes, black beans, quinoa and vegetables make up this hearty chili. And just one bowl has 21 grams of protein and 19 grams of fiber.

​Get the Instant Pot Vegan Chili recipe and nutrition info from The Recipe Well.​

"Risotto made with brown rice gives this dish some extra fiber," Manaker says. "Including vegetables makes this recipe even more nutritious by adding fiber, vitamins and minerals that many of us need more of."

​Get the Spring Vegetable Instant Pot Brown Rice Risotto recipe and nutrition info from The Recipe Well.​

"Vegetables are low in calories and high in many important vitamins and minerals," Manaker says. And even though potatoes can sometimes be deemed unhealthy, they're actually nutrient-dense and a natural source of vitamin C and potassium, she says.

​Get the Instant Pot Vegetable Soup recipe and nutrition info from Dishing Out Health.​