Rutgers replaces Texas A&M in Gator Bowl

 3 days ago

Rutgers will replace Texas A&M and take on No. 17 Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Thursday’s announcement came one day after the 25th-ranked Aggies withdrew due to COVID-19 issues and injuries.

“Better late than never,” the Rutgers football program tweeted. “The Scarlet Knights are going BOWLING.”

The Scarlet Knights (5-7) will be appearing in their first bowl game since winning the 2014 Quick Lane Bowl. It was the second-longest postseason drought among Power 5 programs behind Kansas (2008 Insight Bowl).

Wake Forest (10-3) is 2-0 all-time against Rutgers, winning matchups in 1997 and 1999.

Generally, a team must win six games to be considered bowl-eligible. But if there are no available six-win teams for an empty bowl slot, the five-win program with the highest Academic Progress Rate (APR) can fill the opening.

–Field Level Media

