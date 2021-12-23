Red Hook approves short-term rental regulations

Red Hook has joined the list of Dutchess County municipalities with laws in place regulating short-term rentals.

The Red Hook Town Board on Wednesday unanimously passed a local law that limits the number of days hosts can rent out their space, requires permits when hosting and specifies rules for what sort of renting is allowed in each zoning district. The law was passed after weeks of negotiation, public comment and resistance from some hosts.

Similar laws have been passed in Beacon, Clinton, Pawling, Rhinebeck and Milan. Other Dutchess areas, including the City of Poughkeepsie and Pine Plains, are considering following suit. Beacon is planning to revisit its regulations to potentially add limitations next year.

The regulations are intended to keep neighborhoods from filling up with houses and apartments that are rented for part of the year with transient guests and sometimes no homeowner on site. Town officials say they can help ensure housing is not bought specifically for short-term rental use, at a time when there is a growing need for affordable apartments and homes.

The laws are also meant to legalize short-term rentals through appropriate zoning while keeping a check on nuisances such as "party houses" and unsafe conditions.

In Red Hook, rentals limited to one bedroom are being permitted in all zoning districts, and are limited to 210 days per year. Other rentals outside of dense residential neighborhoods are permitted for more than one bedroom, as long as they are the primary residence of the host, and are limited to 120 days per year.

Homeowners, regardless of where they live in Red Hook, will be given a one-time only exemption for renting up to 29 days. The legislation does not impact farm stays; permitted monthly, seasonal or annual rentals, or those within business or agricultural districts, where lodging is already allowed. Villages would determine their own zoning.

“With nearly four years of committee and community discussion, input and changes, we hope we’ve been able to strike a balance between encouraging short-term rentals and protecting residential neighborhoods from conversion,” Red Hook Town Supervisor Robert McKeon said. “The overwhelming majority of currently operating short-term rentals will be allowed to continue with these provisions.

“We look forward to seeing how this will unfold,” he said. “It’s my expectation that the number will increase substantially over the next few years.”

Hosts who provide short-term rentals pay hotel occupancy tax to the county like any other hotel or motel. Hosts must also register with the county. Airbnb and the county have a contract whereby Airbnb collects and remits the tax.