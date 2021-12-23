Remy Ma To Launch A Female Battle Rap League

Remy Ma is starting Chrome 23, a new female battle rap league. The first event will be taking place on Feb. 12 and will feature 40 B.A.R.R.S, Ms. Hustle, and Jaz the Rapper battling each other and other participants.

In a recent interview with OTFMZ Battle Rap Media , Remy touched on the importance of providing an avenue for women in the battling community. “I just want all the women that have ever put their blood sweat and tears into this, [and] that’s been doing this for years to get a chance to really make some decent money.”

Additionally, Remy Ma is welcoming anyone with concerns regarding her motivation and new initiative.

“Anyone that has anything negative to say or that feels like I’m trying to take somebody’s place or feels like I’m trying to step on somebody’s toes, y’all are more than welcome to donate to the cause,” she said. “It’s costing me hundreds of thousands of dollars to do it out of my pocket and out of the favors that I’m calling in, so you’re welcome to come in and assist. I’m not doing this because of me. I’m not trying to be cocky or nothing. I’m rich, I really am.”

Remy also reveals that men will be included in her new endeavor. “Every dude that I’ve spoken to has been one hundred and fifty percent like yeah, ‘They should be getting what we’re getting,” she said. “It’s a female league but, ya know…the guys could come over. We’ll let them come over sometimes.”