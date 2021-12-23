ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial service for Johnny Isakson announced

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — A memorial service for former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson will be held Jan. 6.

Isakson died on Dec. 19 at age 76.

The service will take place at 2 p.m. at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, located at 3180 Peachtree Road in Atlanta, according to an announcement from the family.

The family has requested that all attendees be vaccinated and wear masks for the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to The Isakson Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funding for research related to neurocognitive diseases, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and related dementia. The initiative was established by Isakson following his retirement due to Parkinson’s. Donations can be made at www.isaksoninitiative.com.

“The tributes to Johnny have meant so much to our family, and we thank everyone who has been sending their thoughts and saying prayers,” Isakson’s wife, Dianne Isakson, said. “Johnny touched so many lives, and we look forward to this opportunity to celebrate his life with family and friends, while carrying on his work with The Isakson Initiative.”

Isakson served in the Georgia State House, the Georgia State Senate, The U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

