Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Reportedly Split After Two Years of Dating

Shantel Jackson visited the daytime talk show, The Real, earlier this week where she opened up for the first time about why she had her long-time boyfriend, Nelly, decided to split after seven years of dating. During the sit-down interview, the 37-year-old model told the co-hosts that the couple chose to split because of the lack of time they had to give to their relationship. “My ex and I, we didn’t end on bad terms,” she explained. “When we started our relationship I was always on the road with him traveling, out of the country, on concerts, all that good stuff, but then when it came to a point where I was home more often building my company Shoe Gummi, or just working on my brand and him being on the road, me being on the road less with him, we started to grow apart.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO