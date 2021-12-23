ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Reportedly Split After Two Years of Dating

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have reportedly broken up ahead of the holidays. The split was confirmed by Us Weekly, with a source saying the former couple are “on a break” and "no longer dating.”. This news comes following mounting speculation on social media that...

HollywoodLife

Gigi & Bella Hadid’s Reaction To Anwar & Dua Lipa Split: They’re ‘Definitely Sad’

Anwar Hadid’s two sisters still want to keep their friendship with the ‘Future Nostalgia’ popstar going, even as the couple split. After plenty of times breaking up and getting back together, Dua Lipa, 26, and Anwar Hadid, 22, broke up seemingly for the last time on Tuesday December 21. Even though the relationship may have ended, Anwar’s sisters Gigi, 26, and Bella, 25, are hoping the pair can work out their issues, a source close to the family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Despite the split, the Hadid sisters were close with the singer before she dated their brother, and they hope to keep their relationship.
justjaredjr.com

Anwar Hadid & Dua Lipa Are Taking a Break From Their Relationship

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa are currently on a break…. The couple, who have been dating for over two years, and there have been rumors lately that they split up. A source close to Anwar‘s family is speaking out, confirming that the couple is on a break. “Dua and...
Radar Online.com

Anwar Hadid Spotted For First Time Since Breakup With Dua Lipa

Anwar Hadid was seen out and about in West Hollywood for the first time since his split from Dua Lipa. The 22-year-old model was spotted on Thursday strolling around Los Angeles with a friend, smiling and even throwing up a peace sign to the nearby cameras. Article continues below advertisement.
