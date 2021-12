The name might be new, but the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is anything but. It's a significantly updated version of the ATS-V, with a new name to fit Cadillac's every-changing nomenclature. That's no bad thing. Even though its more refined and sharper both in design and dynamics, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing wasn't a shoe-in as a finalist for the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 award.

