Baystate Health: 131 patients with COVID-19, 20 in critical care
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Baystate Health Systems has released the most current information on the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at their facilities across the region.COVID-19 Surge: More than 5M people vaccinated against coronavirus in Mass.
Currently there are 131 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection, 20 of whom are in the critical care unit. Baystate Medical Center has 101 COVID-19 confirmed; Baystate Franklin Medical Center, 8 confirmed; Baystate Wing Hospital, 15 confirmed; Baystate Noble Hospital, 7 confirmed.
