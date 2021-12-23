ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baystate Health: 131 patients with COVID-19, 20 in critical care

By Amy Phillips
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Baystate Health Systems has released the most current information on the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at their facilities across the region.

COVID-19 Surge: More than 5M people vaccinated against coronavirus in Mass.

Currently there are 131 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection, 20 of whom are in the critical care unit. Baystate Medical Center has 101 COVID-19 confirmed; Baystate Franklin Medical Center, 8 confirmed; Baystate Wing Hospital, 15 confirmed; Baystate Noble Hospital, 7 confirmed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

