TVLine Items: Zoey's Playlist Vet Joins Charmed, Snowfall Teaser and More

By Vlada Gelman
 3 days ago
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum Kapil Talwalkar is taking a magical turn on The CW’s Charmed : The actor will recur during the upcoming fourth season (premiering Friday, March 11), our sister site Variety reports. Talwalkar is set to play Dev, an intense and charming “Gandharva,” a magical creature with the power to influence people with his voice.

As previously reported, Season 4 will welcome Australian actress Lucy Barrett as a new series regular, filling the void left by the exit of Madeleine Mantock, who played eldest sister Macy.

In addition to his role as Tobin on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (and The Roku Channel’s Christmas movie follow-up), Talwalkar is a series regular on NBC’s forthcoming Night Court reboot.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Critics Choice Awards, which were scheduled to air live on Jan. 9 on The CW and TBS, have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns and the rise of the Omicron variant, Variety reports. A new date for the in-person event has not been set yet.

* FX has released a teaser for Snowfall Season 5, premiering Wednesday, Feb. 23:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

