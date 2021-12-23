ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Galveston County Health District today reports 317 additional positive COVID-19 cases

 3 days ago

Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Galveston County Health District today reports 317 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 32 additional recoveries. Today’s report includes 312 current cases and five older cases newly reported to the health district.

Please note, we’re removing two cases from total positive cases after both were identified as duplicates.

To date, 560,923 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Let’s keep working together to slow the spread of COVID-19.

  • Get vaccinated.
  • Get tested and stay home if you are sick.
  • Wear a face covering and social distance in public spaces.
  • Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available.

COVID-19 Vaccines: www.gchd.org/covidvaccine

COVID-19 Dashboard: www.gchd.org/coviddashboard

COVID-19 School Dashboard: www.gchd.org/schooldashboard

Testing options in Galveston County: www.gchd.org/testing

