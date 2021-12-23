The stages of belief

Your browser does not support the audio element. A drought Klamath Basin in 2002, led to the death of over 34,000 adult Chinook Salmon. Theresa May, a professor in Theatre Arts at the University of Oregon, knew she wanted to share the story of the Klamath Watershed community and worked with several tribes to create the play “Salmon is Everything.” Marta Clifford, an elder with the Confederated Tribes of Grand Rhode, acted in that play and the two women continued to collaborate together afterward. They now co-teach a course on Native theatre at the University of Oregon and are working on their next production, “Bluejay’s Canoe.” They both join us to share what it means to take Indigenous voices to the main stage.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO