ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

8 Christmas Crafts for Kids

By Elisa Perry
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kids love to create! This time of year is the perfect time for kids to express their creativity and use their masterpieces as Christmas decor or as gifts for others. Here is a curated list of Christmas crafts your kids are sure to love. 1Reindeer Mason Jar. Bright Kid...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Williamson Source

20 Places to Dine Out on Christmas Day

If you want to start a new tradition of eating out on Christmas Day or need a bite to eat after spending the day out visiting family or seeing a movie, here are a few places open on Christmas Day. Buca di Beppo-1722 Galleria Blvd Franklin. 877-955-2822 Open 11 am...
FRANKLIN, TN
countryliving.com

The Cambridge children love this 'cheeky' Christmas decoration at grandma's house

There’s one 'cheeky' decoration sure to make Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis laugh at Christmastime, according to their other Grandma. In a precious insight into Christmas with the Middletons, Kate’s mum Carole has revealed that festive traditions in her house are never "too serious"...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Ornaments#Christmas Tree#Christmas Fantasy
TODAY.com

Nick Cannon shares photos of his 7 kids to celebrate Christmas

Nick Cannon is spending the holiday season celebrating with all seven of his children. “The Nick Cannon Show” host shared a series of photos on Instagram on Christmas that showed him snuggling up with his kids. “Merry Christmas to All and to All Goodnight! Love The Cannons!!” Cannon wrote...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Time Out Global

How to get rid of your Christmas tree ethically

We’ve been decorating and keeping Christmas trees in our homes for almost 170 years. And yet we’ve only just started to wonder what really happens to them once the festivities are over. Well, sadly the answer is usually landfill. It is estimated that around eight million trees end...
ENVIRONMENT
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Creative & Colorful DIY Door Sign Craft for Kids

Tweens will love creating a wild, bright, and colorful sign for their doors. Whether they sign it with their name or a message (like “Keep Out,” HA!) it’s a fun and creative way to occupy the time. Read on to see how to make this DIY Door...
KIDS
Coastal View

Holiday cheer in abundance at kids craft fair

Carpinteria kids craft fair on Saturday had holiday cheer bottled, as more than 15 families – all with kids between the ages of seven and 16 – showed off their talents and snagged some holiday profits. Kids sold unique items, such as ornaments, jewelry, baked goods and more, offering shoppers the chance to buy last-minute holiday present.
CARPINTERIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WRAL News

Registration for Lowe's free monthly craft kit for kids is open NOW!

Registration for the free January Lowe's take-home craft kit for kids is open now, as of Dec. 12! Don't wait too long to register because these fill up fast!. The January craft is a Time Capsule in honor of the new year. It will be available to pick up at the customer service desk on Saturday, January 8th or Sunday, January 9th to those who have pre-registered.
KIDS
bookriot.com

Bookish Holiday Crafts and Activities for Kids

The holiday season is here, which means most kids have some extra time off from school for winter break. One of my favorite holiday traditions, that my family continues today with my cousins, is buying a new holiday book every year. We cherish these books, returning to them year after year, for recipes, nostalgia, and to read to the younger kids. I spent entire afternoons under the tree with my childhood cat, Buddy, reading through these books, memorizing the artwork. There are Christmas picture books on my parents’ shelf that I’ve been paging through my entire life. My favorite is The Nutcracker, featuring full color photographs from the New York City Ballet. During the holiday season, my brothers and I would paint salt dough ornaments or roll out sticky cinnamon dough while my mom read chapter books to us, like The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.
THEATER & DANCE
newfolks.com

8 cute holiday crafts for kids that create fond memories for years to come

Part of the joy of decorating for the holiday season comes from taking out those treasured keepsake decorations. Whether it’s handmade decorations from when you were a child to those darling ornaments the kids make in school each December, cherished decorations, especially those handed down from generation to generation, hold a special place in our hearts.
RELATIONSHIPS
kshb.com

DIY Cinnamon Ornaments Are A Fragrant Holiday Craft Perfect To Do With Kids

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Christmas is nearly here, which means it’s the perfect time to work on some...
RECIPES
Williamson Source

Leiper’s Fork Christmas Album Supports Local Community

Last year, Grammy-winning producer Peer Munck brought a group of Nashville musicians together to perform a collection of Christmas songs of their choice on an album to help raise funds for a local charity. The resulting album helped provide dozens of families in Williamson County, Tennessee with a hearty holiday feast and over 100 children with Christmas presents and clothes.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
branchdistrictlibrary.org

DIY New Year Hat Drop-In Craft for Kids

Stop by any time from 11am to 2pm to create your party hat to clelbrate the New Year! Materials provided or you can bring your own photos or printouts to use. For kids of all ages.
LIFESTYLE
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis hosts Kids’ Craft Day

STURGIS — Rosemary Roth and her granddaughter, Sarah Oedekoven, decorate a pine bough during the kids’ craft day at the Hometown Market Saturday in Sturgis. Kids also could create a gingerbread house and clay ornaments. Santa visited Harley-Davidson Rally Point later in the day and The Grinch was shown at the Sturgis Community Center.
STURGIS, SD
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Let’s Build a Snowman! Printable Paper Craft for Kids

This free printable snowman craft is just precious! It is a snowman printable that can be assembled and decorated easily by kids of all ages. Go ahead and print an extra copy for yourself because you know you want to make one too. Snowman Paper Craft for Kids. This very...
LIFESTYLE
Williamson Source

Your Pet’s Favorite One Stop Shop for the Holidays!

The holiday season is a joy. With all the great meals, family time and winter weather, it’s nice to step back and reflect on another year. It’s also the perfect time to spoil your furry best friend. We know some of you might not need an excuse to do it, but the holidays are a perfect reason to get them something a little extra. Whether it’s a delicious, home-made treat crafted with their health in mind, or fun holiday t-shirts for them, spoiling them has never felt better.
PETS
Williamson Source

Rethink Wedding Desserts with This Delightful Trend

When you’re planning your wedding, there are a few key components that set the tone for everything else: the dress, the venue, the flowers and the dessert. And each of these components reflect your unique personality. These personal elements are what stand out in your memories for years to...
RECIPES
kidsactivitiesblog.com

DIY Paper Plate Clock Craft to Kids How to Tell Time

This traditional paper plate craft for kids of all ages has a twist…it is a paper clock craft that kids can use to practice how to tell time with a secret place to check their time telling skills. DIY Clock Craft for Kids. Have you ever wondered how to...
KIDS
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy