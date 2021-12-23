8 Christmas Crafts for Kids

The holiday season is here, which means most kids have some extra time off from school for winter break. One of my favorite holiday traditions, that my family continues today with my cousins, is buying a new holiday book every year. We cherish these books, returning to them year after year, for recipes, nostalgia, and to read to the younger kids. I spent entire afternoons under the tree with my childhood cat, Buddy, reading through these books, memorizing the artwork. There are Christmas picture books on my parents’ shelf that I’ve been paging through my entire life. My favorite is The Nutcracker, featuring full color photographs from the New York City Ballet. During the holiday season, my brothers and I would paint salt dough ornaments or roll out sticky cinnamon dough while my mom read chapter books to us, like The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

