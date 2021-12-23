Renovation project in Scotland uncovers message in a bottle from 1967

Parents in Scotland have another reason to celebrate this Christmas as they welcome some festive new additions.Oliver Fox was the first to be born on December 25 in Scotland, at 12.45am at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley to Emma Geary and partner Ben Fox, weighing 7lbs 2oz.Welcoming her son into the world, 20-year-old Ms Geary, from Alexandria, said: “We are over the moon to have our wee Christmas present. He is perfect and the best present we could have asked for. We honestly can’t wait to see who he becomes.”Leo Anderson was not far behind, arriving just after 1am...

EUROPE ・ 3 DAYS AGO