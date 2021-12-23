Renovation project in Scotland uncovers message in a bottle from 1967

The Met Office has declared a white Christmas for the UK after snow fell across parts of Scotland and northern England.Areas of eastern Scotland, such as Aberdeenshire and Perthsire and the Yorkshire Dales, saw light snowfall from around 8am this morning.The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010, with 2017 and 2020 also seeing reports of some snowfall.Annie Shuttleworth, a meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “There was some snowfall in parts of Scotland and northern England in the early hours of the morning, between midnight and 5am.“Affected areas include Strathallan, Perthshire, Aboyne, Aberdeenshire and Baltasound in...
