ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Court rules to cancel energy lease on land sacred to tribes

By Associated Press
newscenter1.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys for an oil and gas company are asking a federal judge to reinstate a drilling lease on...

www.newscenter1.tv

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Biden administration moves to expand solar power on US land

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials have approved two solar projects in California and are opening public lands in three other Western states to potential solar development — part of the Biden administration’s effort to counter climate change by shifting from fossil fuels. The U.S. Bureau of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Green group, tribe sue U.S. land agency over Nevada geothermal plant

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Native American tribe and an environmental group have sued the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), accusing the agency of greenlighting a geothermal power plant in western Nevada based on a botched environmental review. The Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe and the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) alleged...
smcorridornews.com

Commissioners Court acknowledge Lipan Apache Tribe

HAYS COUNTY – On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Hays County Commissioners court acknowledged the Lipan Apache Tribe and their contributions to the state of Texas. The Lipan Apache Tribe have lived in Texas and northern Mexico for more than 300 years. They have entered into treaties, alliances and pledges of friendship with Spain, Mexico, the German confederation and the United States.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
durangotelegraph.com

Energy transition & public lands

I guess it was more than 20 years ago that my wife, Wendy, and I hosted Christmas for my family at our home amid sagebrush and alfalfa fields outside the small settlement of Arboles. The house buzzed with the activity of a dozen people or more preparing for a holiday feast: food processors grinding, blenders pureeing, hair dryers drying, music playing, lights blazing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: This Supreme Court means executions will continue — and they will be a gruesome affair

Fifty years ago, the US Supreme Court in Furman v. Georgia held that the death penalty as applied was “cruel and unusual” and therefore in violation of the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution. The Court plurality found it inconsistent with “the evolving standards of decency that mark the progress of a maturing society.”The decision itself was a one-page per curiam decision with a series of plurality opinions. Justice Douglas highlighted a long and shameful history of racial disparity in executions. Justice Stewart wrote that the death sentences were so arbitrary and random that they were “cruel and unusual in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Judge: Public Service Commission districts likely violate the U.S. Constitution

A federal judge has ruled the current Montana Public Service Commission districts are likely unconstitutional and has also issued a temporary restraining order against Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen from certifying candidates running for the positions. United States District Judge Donald W. Molloy said that the case, filed by three residents including former Republican […] The post Judge: Public Service Commission districts likely violate the U.S. Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribes#Canada#Oil And Gas#Ap#Native American#Solenex Llc#Blackfeet
OilPrice.com

The Supreme Court Case That Could Transform Energy Markets

We think the US Supreme Court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, is considering one of the most sweeping changes to federal regulatory policy that we can imagine. The court is hearing a case in which it could vote to overturn the so-called Chevron deference. Simply stated, the Chevron deference, resulting from a 1984 court case involving Chevron and Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), states that in matters of complex federal regulatory and administrative procedure, the courts should defer to the respective federal agencies involved. This court deference has been broadly applied to all U.S. federal administrative agencies (FDA, SEC, FERC, and EPA, among others) many of which had their origins during President Roosevelt’s New Deal in the 1930s.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newscenter1.tv

Missouri court adds to ban on Biden contractor vaccine rule

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge in Missouri has issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors from being enforced in 10 states that sued. The order Monday comes on top of a nationwide injunction against the mandate issued earlier this month by...
MISSOURI STATE
Nevada Current

Tribe sues to protect sacred hot springs, rare desert toad’s habitat

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tribal leaders and a conservation group have joined forces to sue the U.S. Bureau of Land Management over its approval of a geothermal energy project, which they say would damage a nearby spring considered sacred to tribes and endanger a rare desert toad. In a suit filed last week the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe in Churchill […] The post Tribe sues to protect sacred hot springs, rare desert toad’s habitat appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
roselawgroupreporter.com

Amid drought, tribe seeks to lease water, another moves to conserve

As Arizona tribal leaders prepare to take a greater role in a regional forum on Colorado River issues, a new bill to allow at least one tribe to lease water is making its way through Congress, while another tribe tries to forestall further cuts to water delivery. The tribes are...
PHOENIX, AZ
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
Louisiana Illuminator

The U.S. is making plans to replace all of its lead water pipes from coast to coast

Gabriel Filippelli, IUPUI for The Conversation The Biden administration has released a plan to accelerate removal of lead water pipes and lead paint from U.S. homes. As a geochemist and environmental health researcher who has studied the heartbreaking impacts of lead poisoning in children for decades, I am happy to see high-level attention paid to this […] The post The U.S. is making plans to replace all of its lead water pipes from coast to coast appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy