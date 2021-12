The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) stated on Wednesday that it had opened a formal investigation on 580,000 Teslas that were sold since 2017 over the vehicles’ ability to run games on their infotainment system. As per the NHTSA, preliminary investigations indicate that the evaluation would cover Model S, 3, X, and Y that were produced from 2017 to 2022.

