There was no post-Christmas miracle for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium, as the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC West and beat Pittsburgh in a 36-10 blowout. The Steelers picked up a first down on their opening drive on an 18-yard reception by WR Diontae Johnson on second-and-12, but it was the only first down Pittsburgh would get. QB Ben Roethlisberger was sacked by DE Frank Clark on third-and-ten and P Corliss Waitman booted a 58-yard punt that was returned by Chiefs’ WR Mecole Hardman to their own 27. On third-and-seven, QB Patrick Mahomes hit WR Tyreek Hill for 10 yards and a first down to keep the Kansas City drive alive. Mahomes’ next two completions went for 11 yards each and the Chiefs were set up with first-and-ten at the Pittsburgh 38.

