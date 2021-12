Where the hell is the Neo skin? Fortnite already has John Wick, so we suppose you could equip that to celebrate the release of The Matrix Resurrections, but no Neo – not yet. Still, at least here’s a sick looking Neo dodge emote, available in the Item Store right now. You can also grab a weapon wrap with the series’ iconic green binary emblazoned on it, and a Trinity emote.

