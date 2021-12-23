ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast response to fire in Penn Township home limits damage, firefighters say

By Paul Peirce
 3 days ago
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a blaze Thursday limiting damage to a home in Penn Township, Harrison City Volunteer Fire Chief Gene Good said.

The fire at the residence on Chris Drive was reported just before noon.

“We were able to contain it to an upstairs bathroom,” Good said.

First responders “initially used a portable water can to extinguish it said so when most of the other units arrived it was just smoldering. There was smoke damage though,” he said.

“We were fortunate that there were a lot of people already off for the Christmas holiday, so we had a really quick response to it,” he said.

A damage estimate was not available, but Good said due to the smoke damage the family was going to temporarily relocate.

The cause remains under investigation.

In addition to Harrison City, firefighters from Claridge, Irwin, Level Green, Grandview, Manor, Paintertown, Penn Borough and Westmoreland City responded.

