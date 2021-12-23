ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fake COVID vaccination cards now illegal in New York

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are now illegal in New York. Gov. Kathy...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 21

Dusty
3d ago

fake cards are illegal, but fake citizens (illegal invaders) aren't. that says everything about NY 🙄👌

Reply(2)
23
Guest V
2d ago

Everything is illegal in Ny so whats the point they are trying to get acrossed?The way I see it NY is not the ones setting the correct precedent! They contradict the very thing they are Touting!

Reply
2
 

Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

