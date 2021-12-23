ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Mariah Carey's New Prank Video With Daughter Monroe Includes a Rare Peek at Her Parenting Style

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mClkW_0dUmKz0T00

Mariah Carey , singer of “All I Want for Christmas is You” (the biggest song in the world) and awesome mama to twins Monroe and Moroccan , 10, has revealed a rare glimpse into her parenting style with a new video posted to Instagram today. The almost 3-minute video shows fun pranks between Carey and Monroe at a McDonald’s in Aspen, Colorado.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

“We took an unexpected jaunt to @ mcdonalds to see the Mariah Menu,” Carey wrote about her special menu at McDonald’s featuring specials every day through Christmas Eve. “It was a classic!”

In the video, Carey is seen saying, “We are at McDonald’s!” As they roll up to the drive-thru window, Monroe says, “Hi! How are ya?” in a funny accent. Then she proceeds to order a “beanie” and a “t-shirt” from the Mariah Menu, along with food. At one point, the employee asks her to order at the window, and another they ask, “Can you please just leave the store and never come back?” which makes Carey crack up laughing.

Monroe says the employee said that “because I’m so good at acting,” to which Carey shakes her head and says, “No no no, don’t do that. Retake, retake, humble humble, humility, humility” and Monroe responds, “I know, I’m kidding.” Carey does reassure her, saying, “You actually killed it and that’s the truth.” We love how Carey is down to have fun while also working to keep her kids humble at the same time!

Later, Carey’s assistants went to McDonald’s to distract the employees before her surprise entrance. She walks in and tries to act like a regular customer in a floor-length red dress, saying, “Well, I hope I’m not overdressed!” to which the employee responds, “I don’t think you’re overdressed. It’s Mariah!” The employees proceed to freak out meeting Carey in real life (who wouldn’t?) and taking pictures with her before she left wishing everyone “happy holidays.”

What an awesome moment!

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2oEf_0dUmKz0T00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Aspen, CO
Aspen, CO
Entertainment
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Loves This $16 Sustainable Face Cleanser So Much That She Used It On Her Wedding Day

It’s one thing to love a cleanser for everyday use, but to love one so much that you use it on the happiest day of your life? That’s how you know it’s a truly great product. The Duchess of Cambridge knows luxury when she sees it and isn’t afraid to let the world know how to achieve it for themselves. But this time, Kate Middleton’s wedding makeup artist spilled the deets. Per Hello Magazine, Middleton’s wedding day makeup artist Arabella Preston insists on removing any dirt or impurities from one’s face by using a cleanser flannel or brush ― thus she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Christina Ricci Shared a Video of Her 1-Week Old Baby Cleo & It's the Christmas Cuteness We Need

After welcoming her second baby earlier this month, Christina Ricci seems to be soaking up all that newborn sweetness — and thankfully, she’s all about sharing her new little one’s adorable milestones with fans on social media. After sharing baby Cleo’s going home outfit as she and husband Mark Hampton prepared to bring her home from the hospital, Ricci last week shared a video of her daughter as she turned one week old. And yes, it’s the too-cute-for-words dose of Christmas cheer we could all use right now. Ricci shared a video of her daughter, whose full name is Cleopatra Ricci...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi & Jionni LaValle’s Kids Are Literally Their Twins In Adorable Holiday Card Photos

It might be difficult for us millennials to believe, but nearly all the stars of Jersey Shore have kids of their own, and they’re truly growing up right before our eyes. Nicole Polizzi (aka Snooki), who was the first of her MTV cast mates to welcome a baby back in 2012, just shared her family’s adorable holiday card photos — and her trio are truly mirror images of she and her husband, Jionni LaValle.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Oprah Threw The Most Stunning Party to Meet BFF Gayle King's First Grandchild

Oprah Winfrey never messes around when throwing a party, but she went over the top to welcome BFF Gayle King’s first grandchild, Luca, to her house. King’s daughter Kirby Bumpus and her husband, Virgil Miller, arrived to great fanfare with a rousing rendition of The Lion King‘s “Circle of Life” — and it was the sweetest welcome ever. Luca, who is now three months old, wasn’t sure what to make of the rousing festivities for his arrival, but Oprah, boyfriend Stedman Graham and their loved ones gathered in his honor. The video, shared by the media mogul, shows the front doorway...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
SheKnows

Shawn Johnson East's Family Christmas Photo Reveals the Cutest Details About Her Two Kids

New parents know that having two kids within two years means every day is an adventure, but it seems Shawn Johnson East and her husband Andrew East are taking it all in stride. The couple are celebrating baby Jett‘s first Christmas, sharing the sweetest holiday photo of the entire family in matching festive pajamas ahead of the holiday. Posing in front of their front door, which is expertly decorated for the season, the former Olympic gymnast captioned the picture, “East Family Christmas… that’s a WRAP 🎁 (also… Jetter and Drew are almost the same size).” View this post on Instagram A...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Wants Her Kids to Meet Pete Davidson This Christmas

The holidays are the perfect time to meet the family! In a move that proves how quickly things are progressing between the new couple, Kim Kardashian reportedly wants boyfriend Pete Davidson to meet her kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, whom she shares with ex Kanye West. An insider told The Sun on Dec. 22 that Kardashian invited the Saturday Night Live comedian, whom she started dating after hosting the show back in October, to Kris Jenner’s famously extravagant Christmas Eve party. The source said, “He hasn’t met her kids yet, as Kim didn’t want to move...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Jeff Bezos' Love Burns Brightly for Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in Steamy St. Barts Photos

If there were any questions as to how Jeff Bezos’ relationship with Lauren Sanchez is going, their latest vacation photos from the island of St. Barts should give a solid answer. The duo couldn’t keep their hands off of each other during a hike through the beautiful mountains on the Caribbean island. The couple dressed casually for a day of fitness with Bezos in a black t-shirt, baseball cap, sunglasses, and zebra print shorts. (See the photos HERE.) Sanchez chose a black crop top and shorts with a white sweatshirt tied around her waist and a baseball hat. But it wasn’t...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonalds#Pranks#Moroccan#The Mariah Menu#Mcdonald
SheKnows

Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine's Kids Are So Excited For Christmas in This Rare Photo Shared by Mom

Santa is coming! Nobody is more excited than Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine’s kids, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3! In a rare photo shared by their mom on Dec. 22, both girls are seen jumping on the bed in excitement. Prinsloo captioned the post, “The elf is watching…” referencing the Elf on the Shelf who reports kids’ activities back to Santa before Christmas Eve. We know he is telling the big guy that Dusty and Gio are on the nice list — they are just so sweet! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union & Kaavia James Share Adorable Video 'Working Out To Work Through The Funk'

No matter what your workout philosophy might be, it’s a universal truth that working out with a buddy makes getting your sweat on so much more fun than going for it solo. But sometimes your workout partner gives you a run for your money, as Gabrielle Union learned when she teamed up with her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James, who did not come to play during the joint sweat session. Union recently shared a clip of the pair’s mommy-daughter workout, and while they made sure to hit just about every muscle group from head to toe, it was Kaavia who was running...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Mom, Interrupted: My Family Is Constantly Cutting Me Off. Is It Too Late To Break The Pattern?

As a mom, I’m constantly…oh, wait…hang on a second…interrupted. When giving out instructions, retelling the greatest story ever, or showering, it’s all cut short. My family has a lot to say and it explodes in my general direction without a thought as to what I’m trying to accomplish. This pattern has been at play for a while now and honestly, it’s my fault. I let it build up like that sticky soap scum on my shower door because I wanted my 8-year-old, husband, and dogs to feel heard in their world — but now I’m feeling unsupported in mine. Is it too late to teach my family a new trick?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Michelle Obama Swears By These Collagen Eye Masks & They’re Way Cheaper Than You’d Expect

Being the First Lady, even a former one, is no laughing matter. You’re constantly under public scrutiny and watchful eyes, but that doesn’t affect former First Lady Michelle Obama. From powerful speeches to fabulous appearances, you’ll never see Michelle look anything other than a goddess. But looking like a goddess isn’t easy, and you need the right tools. In Michelle’s case, she relies on an affordable eye mask. Per Refinery29, facialist Jennifer Brodeur spilled all the details with her client Michelle’s skincare. But the thing we’re really keen on knowing more about is what Michelle uses for her under eyes. Brodeur...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Two-Step Eggnog Recipe Will Have You & Your Guests Feeling The Holiday Spirit All Over Again

One thing we fantasize about after we see that first flurry is that the eggnog will undoubtedly be in stock again at our local grocery stores. Like pumpkin spice drinks, eggnog comes around for a way too short period of time and we need to snag as much as possible before the season ends. And with this Martha Stewart classic recipe, we’ll make the best eggnog for our upcoming party that’ll have guests fantasizing about next year’s eggnog restock. On Dec 24, Stewart posted a delicious snapshot of her world-famous eggnog recipe with the caption, “When she published this recipe in...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Bruce Willis' Younger Daughters Are Little Ski Champions Already in These New Family Photos

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis are on holiday break and having a blast sharing their love of winter sports with their two girls, Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7. Their daughters hit the slopes and experienced a rite of passage for any family who enjoys mountain life: ski school. Emma shared her “proud parent post” on her Instagram page with the kids dressed in their adorable ski fashions — Mabel in purple ski pants and Evelyn sporting red ski pants to keep dry from the snow (even though it looks like they are total ski pros). The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Nicole Kidman Says She's 'Kept On a Tight Lock & Key' With Daughter Sunday Rose

As a mom to four kids, Nicole Kidman no doubt has plenty of experience in the parenting game. But it seems her newly minted teenage daughter Sunday Rose is keeping Kidman on her toes. In a new interview with DuJour, the Oscar winner not only reveals that her 13-year-old has aspirations of getting into the entertainment business, but also that she pretty much runs the show in their household. Kidman told the magazine that Sunday Rose, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban, has dreams of being a film director, adding, “through nothing I’ve done, though. She’s learned to edit, and if...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Astrid Loch Details Newborn Baby COVID-19 Hospitalization

After a week Astrid Loch described as “scary,” her 4-week-old son August William is out of the hospital and cuddling with his mama once again! Loch posted an update about her son’s battle with COVID-19 on Dec. 22 along with a sweet selfie of the two cuddling, and we’re so relieved to hear the update on this “nightmare” of a week. “Thanks for all the well wishes guys,” she wrote. “Babes and I are back home & soaking up all of the cuddles.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASTRID LOCH (@astridloch) In the post, she wrote more about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SheKnows

SheKnows

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy