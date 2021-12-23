ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Native Joan Didion, Peerless Prose Stylist, Dies At 87

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan Didion, the revered author and essayist whose precise social...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Herald

List of books Joan Didion's published books

NEW YORK -- Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion. 'œLet Me Tell You What I Mean,' 2021, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œSouth and West: From a Notebook,' 2017, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œBlue Nights,' 2011, Alfred A. Knopf....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Sacramento, CA
Entertainment
City
Sacramento, CA
capradio.org

Sacramento and California residents remember literary legend Joan Didion

Joan Didion, novelist and writer born in Sacramento and who famously described the city as “the Midwest of California,” died on Thursday in New York at age 87. Didion wrote several books and magazine pieces inspired by the California experience, including looks at the 1960s peace movement in San Francisco. Sacramento also is featured prominently in her first novel, "Run, River," which takes place in the city. She revisited the Golden State in several of her many works, which span more than five decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Collider

Joan Didion, Legendary Author and Screenwriter, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, the legendary author of Slouching Towards Bethlehem, The White Album, and The Year of Magical Thinking has passed away due to complications from Parkinson's disease, confirms her publisher Alfred A. Knopf. She was 87 years old. Didion was a prominent writer in the New Journalism movement, a style...
CELEBRITIES
WBUR

The ruthlessness of Joan Didion

There has been and will continue to be remarkable similarity in the tributes written to essayist, novelist, and screenplay writer, Joan Didion. That’s because her voice was so distinctive — so mordant and savage and bleak — that once heard, it could not be unheard or described with sunnier adjectives.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

Joan Didion Dies: Journalist, Novelist, and Screenwriter Was 87

Joan Didion, the journalist, novelist, and screenwriter of such films as the 1976 “A Star Is Born” died Thursday at her home in Manhattan at the age of 87. The New York Times reported that the cause was Parkinson’s disease. Didion was born in Sacramento in 1934. The fifth-generation Californian found some of her most important material for her earliest writing in the culture and chaos of her home state. Her career began after she won a pair of writing contests put on by magazines during her time at UC Berkeley. One of those wins led her to begin writing at...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Didion
Vogue Magazine

Joan Didion Has Died at 87

“It is easy to see the beginnings of things,” Joan Didion once wrote, “and harder to see the ends.” That author, journalist, style icon, and north star for a certain type of literary young person died today after a prolonged illness. She was 87 years old. Didion...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Joan Didion, acclaimed author and essayist, dies at 87

Joan Didion, the acclaimed writer and essayist who chronicled 1960s counterculture in California and won the National Book Award for her classic memoir about grieving her husband's death, died at the age of 87 Thursday. Didion, who won the 2005 National Book Award for nonfiction for "The Year of Magical...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Literary Icon Joan Didion Mourned By Director Griffin Dunne, California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Griffin Dunne, who directed a 2017 film documentary about his aunt, literary giant Joan Didion, has issued a statement on her passing. Didion, the author of five novels, including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking, and whose screenwriting credits include the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Actor/director/producer Dunne responded today. His documentary The Center Will Not Hold saw Didion speak candidly about her career and personal struggles. “Yesterday morning, I said goodbye to my Aunt Joan for the last time,” Dunne’s statement said. “Yesterday morning, her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thebrag.com

Remembering Joan Didion: 20 provoking quotes

Literary icon Joan Didion has passed away at 87 as a result of Parkinson’s Disease on December 23rd. The writer was a source of inspiration for many, and her work was constantly referred to when people talked of moments that changed their lives. Considered one of the most prolific...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prose#Peerless Prose Stylist
The Guardian

Open thread: what did Joan Didion mean to you?

The celebrated woman of letters Joan Didion has died at the age of 87. The author and journalist made a profound mark on 20th and 21st century literature with her writing on culture, politics and the vagaries of human life. Her debut essay collection, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, captured the hazy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Joan Didion & Husband John Gregory Dunne Lived In Both Hollywood And New York Worlds

Joan Didion, who died today at age 87, and her husband, John Gregory Dunne, sustained a uniquely frosty but profitable relationship with Hollywood over the years. As novelists and screenwriters, they earned top-dollar for their screenplays, and often accepted rewrites, yet also critiqued the foibles of the studio system. While socially tight with the Hollywood circuit and active purveyors of studio gossip, they also maintained important literary careers, were courted by publishers and regularly contributed to the New York Review of Books and other publications. “They maintained a split personality as Hollywood people but also as New York insiders,” explained one of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Minneapolis Star Tribune

2005 interview: Joan Didion on her 'Year of Magical Thinking'

In her latest book, Joan Didion writes of running into people she knows who have recently lost a spouse or child. I think particularly about how these people looked when I saw them unexpectedly — on the street, say, or entering a room — during the year or so after the death. What struck me in each instance was how exposed they seemed, how raw.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NME

Iconic journalist and author Joan Didion has died

The American journalist and author Joan Didion died today (December 23) at the age of 87, it has been confirmed. The writer’s cause of death has been confirmed as Parkinson’s disease in an email to the New York Times from Paul Bogaards, an executive at Knopf, Didion’s publisher. She died at her home in Manhattan.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Joan Didion: US literary icon dies at 87

Joan Didion, a literary icon who chronicled 60s and 70s US culture, with screenwriting credits including 1976 film A Star Is Born, has died aged 87. The incisive US novelist and essayist examined the fragmentation of US life in books like 1968's Slouching Towards Bethlehem and 1979's The White Album.
CELEBRITIES
TIME

Joan Didion Didn't Offer Us Answers

Cool is the word used most often to describe her: the Coca-Colas and the cigarettes each morning, the leotard and the typewriter, the scotch and the shawl. California. Writing for the movies to make a living, making notes for the director , the short tight dispatches from the South and West.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy