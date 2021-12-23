ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio reports record number of new COVID cases; deaths, hospitalizations down

Cover picture for the articleMany Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and the holidays. Experts say it will likely be a month or two before kits are more widely available....

The Week

Biden's new Omicron plan involves mailing households half a billion at-home COVID tests, White House says

President Biden on Tuesday will lay out his new plan to tackle the dominant new COVID-19 Omicron variant, including deploying military medical personnel and other health resources to strained hospitals, strongly encouraging unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated and vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot, and sending 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. households, White House officials said Monday night, previewing Biden's Tuesday afternoon speech.
WOWK

COVID-19 in Ohio Wednesday update: Record-high 12,864 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Wednesday, Dec. 22, a total of 1,880,588 (+12,864) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 93,794 (+492) hospitalizations and 11,520 (+41) admissions into the ICU. With...
WTVQ

Fayette’s new COVID case numbers during weekend down slightly

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving average of new COVID cases continues above 120 as the number of new cases in the county remains high. According to the Lexington-Fayette County Department’s morning report Tuesday, the county recorded 262 new cases Saturday through Monday, leaving the seven-day moving average at 123, which is down from 128 Friday.
Fox 19

Ohio lawmaker apologizes, revises remarks alleging families of unvaccinated patients are attacking caregivers: ‘I clouded the message’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Democratic legislator from Northeast Ohio is backtracking on a social media post he made recently regarding unvaccinated individuals, their families, and alleged attacks on hospital workers who refuse to administer certain treatments for the coronavirus. State Rep. Casey Weinstein said he revised his Dec. 21...
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
The Independent

The fastest growing US states as people flee New York and DC

Americans are packing up and moving away from cities like New York City and Washington DC for greener pastures in states like Texas and Idaho as the Covid-19 pandemic has driven migration away from the heavily concentrated northeast, according to new US Census Bureau figures.In the data released this week, Washington DC saw the largest by per cent population decrease, losing nearly 3 per cent of its total population primarily to domestic migration. New York state saw the largest cumulative population decrease in 2020, losing more than 350,000 people to domestic migration and seeing a net drop of...
