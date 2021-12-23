ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFC West race, Pro Bowl nods & Rams vs. Vikings Week 16 preview | Between The Horns Ep. 138

therams.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.B. Long & D'Marco Farr are joined by Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic as they break...

www.therams.com

wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Did Justin Jefferson throw Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer under the bus with red zone critique?

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson wants to be more aggressive in the red zone. Unfortunately for him, his quarterback doesn’t appear to agree with him. Following yet another frustrating loss for the Minnesota Vikings, wide receiver Justin Jefferson took the opportunity to share some thoughts on how the offense might be able to improve. When speaking with media members after the game, Jefferson spoke about the Vikings’ red zone struggles.
NFL
FanSided

Here’s the Vikings path to the playoffs after loss to Rams

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t been eliminated from the playoffs but their loss to the Los Angeles Rams complicates their path to the postseason. With a 30-23 loss to the Rams on Sunday, despite Matthew Stafford throwing three interceptions, the Vikings fell to 7-8 and put a dent in their playoff hopes.
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons the Vikings will beat the Rams in Week 16

The Minnesota Vikings have a tough challenge ahead of them in Week 16 but will find a way to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season is already underway and fans of the Minnesota Vikings are a bit worried about the future of their franchise despite winning back-to-back games and getting to a 7-7 record on the season.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings: 3 Kirk Cousins replacements no one is talking about

Vikings fans are either just about or have been fed up with Kirk Cousins. If Minnesota wants to replace their QB, they don’t have to get Corral or Willis. You’d be hard-pressed to find a majority of Minnesota Vikings fans who believe that Kirk Cousins is taking them anywhere they’d like to go, namely anywhere close to the Super Bowl. While he can put up nice stats and perform well, his propensity for shrinking in primetime or in big moments has grown increasingly frustrating.
NFL
fox9.com

Vikings lack energy in 30-23 loss to Rams, NFC Playoff chances fade

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings entered Sunday’s game against the L.A. Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium in control of their destiny for the NFC Playoffs. Win out, and you’re in. After Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the Rams, that’s no longer the case as the Vikings fell out of...
NFL
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
NFL
therams.com

Game Recap: Rams clinch playoff spot with 30-23 win over Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS – A big day by running back ﻿Sony Michel﻿ and timely plays by their defense and their special teams lifted the Rams (11-4) to a 30-23, playoff-clinching win over the Vikings (7-8) on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The victory also gave the Rams control of...
NFL

