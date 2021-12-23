Man Arrested For Pittsburgh Shoplifting Found To Be Texas Homicide Suspect

Photo: Allegheny County Sheriff's Office

A man arrested for a shoplifting incident in Pittsburgh turned out to be a suspect linked to a homicide case in Texas, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office via TribLIVE .

Joseph C. Tedder , 22, of Hutchinson, Kansas, was arrested by local Pittsburgh area authorities without incident on charges of shoplifting in Pittsburgh and fugitive charges for fleeing Texas on Wednesday (December 22) morning.

Pittsburgh Police responded to a reported incident at the Family Dollar in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood at around 7:30 p.m. in which a caller claimed they planned to fire an employee, identified as Tedder, who they said was shoplifting from the store.

The caller specifically requested assistance in order to make sure the firing could be handled without any additional issues occurring.

Police arrived at the scene and were told that Tedder fled the area once he realized they were coming.

A brief investigation revealed Tedder had been wanted out of Texas since early November in connection to a homicide case in which he was accused of going to an apartment to sell illegal drugs before gunshots were heard in the area.

One of the other two men wanted -- both of whom sat in the car during the alleged drug deal -- went inside to see what happened and found a man dead in the stairwell.

Pittsburgh Police contacted the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office for assistance and deputies located a vehicle on Brighton Road in Brighton Heights that Tedder had been spotted in previously at around 10:00 p.m.

Deputies entered the home -- which they said the believed belonged to his brother -- and arrested Tedder on the warrant from Texas.