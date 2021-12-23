ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 5.7% over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years, as a surge in inflation confronts Americans with the holiday shopping season under way.

The November increase, reported Thursday by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in October, continuing a string of annual price gains that have run well above the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve.

Consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.6% in November, a solid gain but below the 1.4% surge in October.

“Consumers spent with less enthusiasm in November as they shifted their holiday shopping to earlier in the season and continued to contend with escalating prices and reduced product availability,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics.

Personal incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending increases, rose 0.4% in November, slightly lower than the 0.5% increase in October. Both gains came after a 1% plunge in incomes in September, the month that government benefit programs such as expanded unemployment benefits came to an end.

The big jump in the Commerce Department’s price gauge was similar to the rise in the consumer price index, up 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, also the biggest surge by this measurement in 39 years.

While the CPI is the better known price gauge, the Federal Reserve prefers to follow the Commerce Department’s personal consumption expenditures price index in setting its interest-rate policies to fight inflation. The PCE price index tracks the actual purchases consumers are making each month while the CPI follows a fixed market basket of goods.

For the month of November, the PCE price index rose 0.6%, slightly lower than the 0.7% monthly gain in October. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, rose 0.5% in November. Core inflation has risen 4.7% over the past 12 months. That is the fastest pace for the core reading since a 5.1% rise in the 12 months ending in September 1983.

The 5.7% increase for overall inflation was the fastest 12-month gain since a 5.8% increase for the 12 months ending in July 1982.

Republicans contend that the sizable gains in inflation are evidence that President Joe Biden’s economic policies are not working and are actually harming Americans whose incomes are not keeping up with rising prices.

The administration, however, points to the nation’s rapid re-opening following a pandemic-triggered recession, an economic event that is unprecedented in our lifetimes.

Suppliers have been unable to keep up with demand, pushing prices up sharply and clogging the nation’s ports with goods that can’t be unloaded fast enough.

The Federal Reserve last week announced that it was accelerating the pace of change to fighting inflation pressures with an expectation that it could raise interest rates next year by possibly three times to slow growth and keep inflation from getting out of hand.

While the Fed has stopped calling the inflation increase transitory, Biden administration officials continue to insist that the price surge being seen now will start to fade next year as supply chain problems get resolved. They noted that energy prices including the cost of gasoline have already started to fall.

The government reported Wednesday that the overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at an annual rate of 2.3% in the July-September quarter, up from a previous estimate of a slightly slower 2.1% gain.

Economists are expecting more rapid growth perhaps as high as 7% in the current quarter although some analysts are saying that rebound could be jeopardized if the new COVID omicron variant keeps spreading and triggers another shutdown of the economy.

WPRI 12 News

US jobless claims unchanged at 205,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week, remaining at a historically low level that reflects the job market’s strong recovery from the coronavirus recession last year.
Virginia Mercury

Manchin killed Build Back Better over inflation concerns. Why that’s misguided:

By Michael Klein, Tufts University One of Sen. Joe Manchin’s main concerns in deciding to pull his support for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it would drive up inflation, which is currently rising at the fastest pace in four decades. On Dec. 19, 2021, the West Virginia Democrat said in an interview […] The post Manchin killed Build Back Better over inflation concerns. Why that’s misguided: appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Reuters

U.S. economy shows strength heading into COVID-19 winter wave

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits held below pre-pandemic levels last week as the labor market tightens, while consumer spending increased solidly, putting the economy on track for a strong finish to 2021. The economy's stamina demonstrated in Thursday's data, which...
AFP

US spending rises more slowly in November, inflation highest since 1982

American consumers ramped up spending in November but at a slower pace than the prior month, while prices continued to march upward, posting the biggest gain since 1982, according to government data released Thursday. The PCE price index picked up speed again last month, jumping 5.7 percent compared to November 2020, the biggest increase in nearly four decades, with energy prices surging 34 percent, according to the report.
texasborderbusiness.com

Inflation hits highest level in 39 years as consumer prices jump 5.7 percent

The inflation rate is running at its hottest pace in nearly four decades, as widespread supply disruptions, high consumer demand and worker shortages fuel a surge in prices. Consumer prices soared by 5.7 percent in the year through November, according to the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index released by the Commerce Department Thursday. That topped the previous month’s rate of 5.1 percent, becoming the fastest pace increase since February 1982, when it hit 6.2 percent.
The Center Square

New inflation report shows fastest rise in decades

(The Center Square) – The U.S. is experiencing its highest inflation in four decades, newly released federal economic numbers show. The Bureau of Economic Analysis released new data Thursday showing that the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), a key marker of inflation, has hit the highest level in nearly 40 years.
investing.com

U.S. Consumer Spending Buffeted by Fastest Inflation in Decades

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumers took a breather in November a month after a holiday spending surge, but that pause risks becoming more lasting if Americans pull back when faced with both the fastest inflation in decades and the omicron variant. Purchases of goods and services, after adjusting for higher prices,...
Cadrene Heslop

What Is Happening With American And Global Inflation

Consumer prices are soaring in the United States. In October, selling prices jumped by 6.2%, the most it has been since 1990. A new Labor Department report said the consumer price index rose by 6.8% in November. According to statisticians, inflation in America is at a 39-year high. News reports across the country show evidence that the American cost of living is rising.
Financial World

US initial jobless claims unchanged as economy shows resilience; inflation ticks up

On Thursday, US Labor Department data had unveiled that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment benefits had clung on to a pre-pandemic level last week, as labor market has reportedly tightened further with consumers spending, the lifeblood of US economy accountable for roughly a 66.0 per cent of entire US economic activity, rising solidly, illustrating a cerulean comely on labor market as the economy heads to a strong finish to 2021.
Daily Mail

US consumer prices rose by 5.7% in 12 months in the largest spike in 39 years: Americans faced with most expensive Christmas in decades with Biden's inflation crisis

U.S. consumer prices rose 5.7% in November over one year ago, the fastest pace in 39 years, stretching American wallets just in time for holiday shopping, according to new Commerce Department figures. The November increase followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in October, continuing a trend of...
MarketWatch

U.S. inflation soars, spending softens in November

The numbers: Consumer spending rose 0.6 in November after a 1.4% gain in the prior month, the U.S. government said Thursday. Personal income rose 0.4% after a 0.5% rise in October. The gains were in line with forecasts of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Adjusted for inflation, spending...
