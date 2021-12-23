ESA moving ahead on new Copernicus missions despite lack of U.K. agreement

ESA’s trifecta of dedicated exoplanet missions – Cheops, Plato, and Ariel – will also be complemented with the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope mission. The Characterising Exoplanet Satellite, Cheops, was launched in December 2019 and is observing bright stars known to host exoplanets, in particular Earth-to-Neptune-sized planets. It is recording the precise sizes of these relatively small planets and combined with mass measurements already calculated from other observatories, will enable the planet’s density to be determined, and thus make a first-step characterization of the nature of these worlds. Cheops will also identify candidates for additional study by future missions. For example, it will provide well-characterized targets for the international James Webb Space Telescope launching in December 2021, which will perform further detailed studies of their atmospheres.

ASTRONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO