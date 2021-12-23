ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

ESA moving ahead on new Copernicus missions despite lack of U.K. agreement

By Jeff Foust
SpaceNews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — With a deadline for an agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union on British involvement in, and funding for, Copernicus come and gone, the European Space Agency is pressing ahead on several missions in the hopes a deal can eventually be reached. British and...

spacenews.com

Comments / 0

Reuters

Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chinese citizens lashed out online against billionaire Tesla (TSLA.O) founder Elon Musk's space ambitions on Monday after China complained that its space station was forced to take evasive action to avoid collision with satellites launched by Musk's Starlink programme. The satellites from Starlink Internet Services,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RideApart

U.K. To Require EV Charge Points With New Construction Projects

The United Kingdom has ambitious emissions goals, to say the least. In winter 2020, the U.K. government accelerated its ban on sales of internal combustion engines from 2040 to 2030. However, the U.K. also needs electric cars, motorcycles, and scooters to displace their gas-powered counterparts, and an influx of those vehicles will require more charging stations.
ECONOMY
SpaceNews.com

JWST launch marks only the start of a risky deployment process

WASHINGTON — While the impending launch of the James Webb Space Telescope has astronomers both excited and nervous, the liftoff marks only the beginning of the riskiest part of the mission. NASA and other mission partners said Dec. 22 they remained on schedule for a Dec. 25 launch of...
WASHINGTON, DC
SpaceNews.com

Long March 7A launches classified Shiyan-12 satellites

HELSINKI — China launched a new-generation Long March 7A rocket Thursday, successfully sending a pair of Shiyan-12 test satellites into geosynchronous transfer orbit. The Long March 7A lifted off from the coastal Wenchang Satellite Launch Center at 5:12 a.m. Eastern, rising into a broken cloudy sky just after local sunset.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wibqam.com

Lithuania moves towards terminating Belarus potash transportation agreement

VILNIUS (Reuters) – A Lithuanian government commission said on Tuesday an agreement signed by the state-run railway in 2018 to transport potash from sanctions-hit Belarus goes against national security interests, opening the door for the government to terminate it. State-owned potash producer Belaruskali was sanctioned by the United States...
INDUSTRY
seattlepi.com

U.K., Australia Sign New Film and Television Co-Production Agreement

The U.K. and Australia have renegotiated their audiovisual co-production agreement in a bid to create more opportunities in the film and TV sector. The agreement aims to “grow and promote British film and television on the world stage” as well as provide independent producers, cast and crew with opportunities to build their international network and reach audiences across the globe.
ENTERTAINMENT
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.K. Brexit minister quits as new COVID-19 rules spark anger

LONDON — A senior member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet resigned Saturday night, adding to a sense of disarray within a government that has faced rebellion from his own lawmakers and voters this week. Brexit Minister David Frost said in a letter to Mr. Johnson that he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Planet Hunters: ESA’s New and Future Exoplanet Missions

ESA’s trifecta of dedicated exoplanet missions – Cheops, Plato, and Ariel – will also be complemented with the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope mission. The Characterising Exoplanet Satellite, Cheops, was launched in December 2019 and is observing bright stars known to host exoplanets, in particular Earth-to-Neptune-sized planets. It is recording the precise sizes of these relatively small planets and combined with mass measurements already calculated from other observatories, will enable the planet’s density to be determined, and thus make a first-step characterization of the nature of these worlds. Cheops will also identify candidates for additional study by future missions. For example, it will provide well-characterized targets for the international James Webb Space Telescope launching in December 2021, which will perform further detailed studies of their atmospheres.
ASTRONOMY
MarketWatch

U.K. stocks struggle as omicron steals the headlines ahead of BoE meeting

U.K. stocks struggled for traction on Monday as a warning over the omicron variant weighed on sentiment. The FTSE 100 index UK:UKX slipped 0.2% to 7,278, though the mining sector appeared to be getting a boost, after China’s top officials reportedly set 2022 targets that included stabilizing the economy over the weekend. Prospects for miners tend to improve in step with global growth.
ECONOMY
SpaceNews.com

Chinese astronaut pair complete six-hour spacewalk

HELSINKI — Two Shenzhou-13 astronauts embarked on a six-hour extravehicular activity Sunday to install equipment outside China’s Tianhe space station module. Astronaut Ye Guangfu, wearing a Fetian EVA suit with yellow markings, opened the Tianhe airlock hatch at 5:44 a.m. Eastern Dec. 26 before exiting the space station module, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Northrop continues work with new A2/AD missile

Northrop Grumman has completed the second test flight of a developmental missile that is aimed at the US government’s requirement for a new Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW). The work involved a missile demonstrator mounted on the nose of a company-owned Bombardier CRJ-7000, says Northrop. The aircraft served as a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

James Webb telescope sets off on million-mile voyage

The world's most powerful space telescope on Saturday blasted off into orbit, headed to an outpost 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) from Earth, after several delays caused by technical hitches. Its orbit will be much farther than Hubble, which has been 600 kilometres above the Earth since 1990.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

NorthStar expanding to Luxembourg after $45 million funding round

TAMPA, Fla. — Canadian startup NorthStar Earth & Space plans to set up European headquarters in Luxembourg, after getting an investment from the country’s government-backed venture capital fund. The Luxembourg Future Fund (LFF) said Dec. 17 it is joining a $45 million investment round for Montreal-based NorthStar, which...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

L3Harris’ missile-tracking satellites pass critical design reviews

WASHINGTON — A missile-tracking satellite developed by L3Harris for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency passed a critical design review, the company announced Dec. 20. The satellite is for the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) program. The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) in January awarded Northrop Grumman a $155 million and L3Harris a $121 million contract to develop prototypes for on-orbit demonstrations. Both companies have to deliver their satellites in 2023.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

World’s most powerful telescope launched into space

The world’s most powerful telescope has been launched into space on Christmas Day.The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) took off from Kourou spaceport in French Guiana at 12.20pm on an Ariane 5 rocket.Designed to answer unsolved questions about the universe, it will look further back in time than ever before, to 400 million years after the Big Bang, the UK Space Agency says.It was originally meant to leave on Christmas Eve, but a forecast of high-level winds at the spaceport forced it to be postponed.Controllers were given a 30-minute window to launch the rocket beginning at 12.20pm, and successfully hit...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

