ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

US Author Joan Didion Dead At 87

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Author Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in "new journalism" with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday. She was 87. Didion, a successful reporter, film screenwriter and novelist known for her piercing insights and understated glamor, died at her home in...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Joan Didion death: Reece Witherspoon, Johnny Marr and Roxane Gay among those to pay tribute

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Hollywood actor Reece Witherspoon and author Roxane Gay are among the thousands of people paying tribute to the “genius” American author and essayist Joan Didion, following her death aged 87.Didion, known for her provocative social commentary, was described as an “inspiration” who “changed the art of writing”.She died from complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to her publisher Penguin Random House which announced her death on Thursday.In a statement issued to The Independent, Didion’s agency called her “one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers”.“Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

When Joan Didion Was a Hollywood Schlockmonger

Joan Didion wrote elegant, spare prose that summed entire zeitgeists up with piercing remove, as widely memorialized upon her death Thursday at 87. But I have never felt more personally intrigued by the writer as I did when reading Monster, her husband John Gregory Dunne’s 1997 account of the couple’s Hollywood work alongside people like Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Rudin.
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

My sister gave me a copy of Joan Didion's 'The Year of Magical Thinking' and it greatly changed my perspective on life — here's why I started gifting this memoir about grief to my loved ones

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The book I gift the most is "The Year of Magical Thinking" by Joan Didion. It won the 2005 National Book Award for Nonfiction and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Didion's book is about losing her...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
thebrag.com

Remembering Joan Didion: 20 provoking quotes

Literary icon Joan Didion has passed away at 87 as a result of Parkinson’s Disease on December 23rd. The writer was a source of inspiration for many, and her work was constantly referred to when people talked of moments that changed their lives. Considered one of the most prolific...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joan Didion Dies: Prolific Author, ‘A Star Is Born’ Screenwriter And Journalist Was 87

Joan Didion, the author of five novels including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking who also excelled in essays and has screenwriting credits including the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Her publisher at Knopf confirmed the news to The New York Times. Didion’s career blossomed in the midst of and reflected sea changes in America, with books published in the 1960s and ’70s including Run River, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, Play It as It Lays, A Book of Common Prayer and The White Album, an anthology of her magazine...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Literary Icon Joan Didion Mourned By Director Griffin Dunne, California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Griffin Dunne, who directed a 2017 film documentary about his aunt, literary giant Joan Didion, has issued a statement on her passing. Didion, the author of five novels, including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking, and whose screenwriting credits include the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Actor/director/producer Dunne responded today. His documentary The Center Will Not Hold saw Didion speak candidly about her career and personal struggles. “Yesterday morning, I said goodbye to my Aunt Joan for the last time,” Dunne’s statement said. “Yesterday morning, her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kosu.org

Joan Didion: The NPR interviews

NPR's coverage of Joan Didion, who died Thursday at age 87, dates back to 1977, where she described what she meant when she wrote "writers are always selling somebody out" in the introduction of her 1968 book Slouching Towards Bethlehem. "And all I meant by it was that it is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Didion
Person
Griffin Dunne
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Robert Duvall
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Robert Redford
People

Joan Didion, Beloved American Writer and 'New Journalist', Dead at 87

Joan Didion, the beloved American writer, died Thursday at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson's disease, according to the New York Times. "We are deeply saddened to report that Joan Didion died earlier this morning at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson's disease," Knopf Publishing said in a statement according to USA Today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, and More Celebrities Mourn Literary Icon Joan Didion

Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, and Emma Roberts are among the celebrities taking to social media on Thursday to honor the life of literary icon Joan Didion. Didion, the author, journalist, and style icon died on Thursday at 87. As the author of 19 titles and even more screenplays, Didion was a literary force. She was best known for chronicling the 1960s counterculture in her groundbreaking book of essays, “Slouching Towards Bethlehem.” She won the 2005 National Book Award for Nonfiction for her best-selling memoir, “The Year of Magical Thinking.” And, in 2012, she was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Barack Obama,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us News#New Journalism#Penguin Random House#Knopf#The Black Panthers#American
Variety

Griffin Dunne Remembers Aunt Joan Didion: In Examining Grief, She Gave ‘Hope and Meaning to Those Who Needed It Most’

Actor and filmmaker Griffin Dunne paid tribute to his aunt, acclaimed author Joan Didion, who died on Thursday at 87. Dunne said Didion, who was the subject of his haunting 2017 Netflix documentary “Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold,” “wrote about grief to find out what she felt, but ended up giving hope and meaning to those who needed it most.” “Yesterday morning I said goodbye to my Aunt Joan for the last time,” Dunne, the son of Didion’s brother-in-law, author Dominick Dunne, said in a statement on Friday. “Yesterday morning her enormous readership also began their goodbyes to Joan Didion,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katie Holmes shares heartbreaking loss in moving post

Katie Holmes has shared a heartbreaking post via Instagram, detailing her heartbreak at the loss of American writer Joan Didion. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Dawson's Creek actress posted a moving and emotional tribute to the US literary icon, who passed away aged 87 after a battle with Parkinson's Disease.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
29K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy