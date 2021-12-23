ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota Avalon Nightshade Edition Debuts For 2022, Gets Black Trim

By Anthony Alaniz
 3 days ago
Toyota will discontinue the model in the US after the 2022 model year. Before the Toyota Avalon disappears from US showrooms, the Japanese automaker will offer a new Nightshade Edition model for the 2022 model year. It’s one of several small changes Toyota is making to the sedan before ending the...

