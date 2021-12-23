ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden To Run Again In 2024, If Healthy

By Alexander Cole
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since capturing the Presidency back in 2020, there has been a lot of talk about whether or not President Joe Biden will actually run again in 2024. After four years of Trump, Biden considered himself to be a transition president who would lay the foundation for a...

Wayne Newton
1d ago

The only way he’ll be able to run for re-election is if he has two people that can pull off the greatest “Weekend at Bernie’s” impersonation!

70
Herkamer
1d ago

I will go out on a limb and predict Biden will not run for obvious reasons and Pete Buttigieg will run for the democrat presidential nominee. He will also fail again miserably. You heard it first here from me. You’re welcome.

46
DES709
1d ago

Run for what? Re-election? Get those people coming over the border some voting "cards"! Also, there are alot of "new" dead people!

51
