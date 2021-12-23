ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Gunpoint robbery at Outback Steakhouse has people shocked in Midtown

By Julian Paras, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been a busy Thursday for the Outback on Union Ave., two days before Christmas.

Cars flooded the parking lot, as people came to and from the restaurant.

But, on Tuesday, a different story took place.

The steakhouse was robbed at gunpoint.

“It’s depressing,” said Jack Fopiano, a long-time resident of Memphis, “and it’s hard for Memphians to go to restaurants because they don’t feel safe.”

In a video posted by the Memphis Police Department, the suspect is seen in a blue hoodie approaching an employee with a gun.

He then proceeded to rob the safe of the restaurant.

“Seems like to me, it’s the Wild West,” said Fopiano.

As a resident of Memphis for over 60 years, Fopiano said things have changed drastically in the city, and not for the better.

“It’s getting worse, and I really hate it,” said Fopiano.

Memphian John Blakely also was shocked to hear about the robbery..

“It is sad,” said Blakely, “It’s such a great area for things like that to happen.”

Director of Media and Community Relations with Bloomin’ Brands, Elizabeth Daly, told me, “We care about the safety of our employees and are aware of the situation. We’re working with police to get the matter solved.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zbkF_0dUmI7nQ00
Statement on Outback robbery

“You just don’t want to see the crime getting in this area,” said Blakely.

As police continue their investigation, Fopiano said only one man has the power to make change.

“God’s the only thing that can take care of this because he’s the one that’s in charge,” said Fopiano.

If anyone has information that could help investigators, Memphis Police asks you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You could earn a cash reward.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in North Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot in North Memphis early Monday morning. The shooting happened at the On Ur Way store at 680 N. Bellevue. Memphis Fire officials said a call about the shooting came in just before 5 a.m. A man was shot and taken to Regional...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police: California man killed grandmother, father’s girlfriend as they opened presents

A California man is accused of fatally shooting his grandmother and his father’s girlfriend as they opened presents on Christmas Day, authorities said. Austin Alvarez, 23, of Reedley, was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Bail was set at $2.5 million, according to the release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Daly
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3-year-old injured in accidental shooting on Christmas Day, reports say

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are investigating an accidental shooting on Christmas Day that left a 3-year-old hospitalized, according to multiple reports. Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office told WSPA-TV they responded around 2:25 p.m. to a report that a toddler had accidentally shot him or herself after getting access to a gun. It was not immediately clear how the child got the weapon.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FBI detains woman after ‘disturbance’ on a flight from Tampa to Atlanta

ATLANTA — The FBI detained a woman Thursday after authorities said she caused a disturbance on a Delta Air Lines flight from Tampa, Florida, to Atlanta. Delta flight 2790 departed from Tampa International Airport at 5:39 p.m. EST Thursday, the Tampa Bay Times reported. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Patricia Cornwall became unruly and injured passengers and Delta employees, the newspaper reported.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy