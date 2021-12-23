Gunpoint robbery at Outback Steakhouse has people shocked in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been a busy Thursday for the Outback on Union Ave., two days before Christmas.

Cars flooded the parking lot, as people came to and from the restaurant.

But, on Tuesday, a different story took place.

The steakhouse was robbed at gunpoint.

“It’s depressing,” said Jack Fopiano, a long-time resident of Memphis, “and it’s hard for Memphians to go to restaurants because they don’t feel safe.”

In a video posted by the Memphis Police Department, the suspect is seen in a blue hoodie approaching an employee with a gun.

He then proceeded to rob the safe of the restaurant.

“Seems like to me, it’s the Wild West,” said Fopiano.

As a resident of Memphis for over 60 years, Fopiano said things have changed drastically in the city, and not for the better.

“It’s getting worse, and I really hate it,” said Fopiano.

Memphian John Blakely also was shocked to hear about the robbery..

“It is sad,” said Blakely, “It’s such a great area for things like that to happen.”

Director of Media and Community Relations with Bloomin’ Brands, Elizabeth Daly, told me, “We care about the safety of our employees and are aware of the situation. We’re working with police to get the matter solved.”

Statement on Outback robbery

“You just don’t want to see the crime getting in this area,” said Blakely.

As police continue their investigation, Fopiano said only one man has the power to make change.

“God’s the only thing that can take care of this because he’s the one that’s in charge,” said Fopiano.

If anyone has information that could help investigators, Memphis Police asks you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You could earn a cash reward.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.