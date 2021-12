It's getting a little cheaper to fill up a tank of gas in Georgia, even if that decline is more of a prolonged nudge than a sudden drop. AAA announced on Monday morning that gas prices in Georgia have continued a downward trend, although they remain above $3 per gallon. The average price of a gallon of gas in Georgia on Sunday was $3.12, down from $3.14 a week ago and $3.24 a month ago.

