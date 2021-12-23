Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Probable vs. Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets snapped a three-game losing streak on Thursday night as they beat the Denver Nuggets, 115-107. The Hornets dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Nuggets 38-13 to overcome a 17-point deficit and earn themselves the victory. Charlotte was led by Kelly Oubre Jr., who scored 23 points and...
The Lakers have stumbled into this season and put up a 16-17 record. And while that's still somehow good for the number six seed in a weak Western Conference, they are absolutely not playing up to their potential in the early going. But the clock is ticking. With each passing...
Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
The Los Angeles Lakers were on the verge of a miraculous 4th quarter comeback against the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day. That is until Nic Claxton decided to put LeBron James on a poster. With the score tied in the final minute, Claxton soared sky-high to slam it over LeBron...
The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
LeBron James is often criticized for reports suggesting he has a bigger impact on his team's decision-making process than other stars. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar had this clout in Miami, during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers and now fans are convinced he's in a similar position with the Lakers.
Christmas Day is one of the biggest days in the NBA world. There are generally some big-time matchups with plenty of star talent scheduled for that day, such as Warriors-Suns and Nets-Lakers this year. 3 out of 4 of those teams are top-tier teams currently. A lot of players love...
The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns have the two best records in the NBA this season. But LeBron James does not appear to be giving them the props that they deserve. After James’ Los Angeles Lakers lost their fifth straight game this weekend, the four-time MVP spoke on...
The Boston Celtics are stuck in neutral, consistently hovering around .500 for most of the 2021-22 NBA season and unable to reach a new gear to begin climbing the Eastern Conference standings. The mediocrity dates back to last season, in fact, making it all the more troublesome that the C’s...
The Los Angeles Lakers were on the brink of a sensational Christmas Day comeback on Saturday only for their plans to be foiled by a shorthanded Brooklyn Nets side. Russell Westbrook played his part for the Lakers, but it was also his botched dunk at a crucial juncture late in the game that sealed his team’s fate.
Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards in the league, but there's no doubt that Westbrook causes controversy among fans and analysts due to his playing style. Russell Westbrook is known for his triple-doubles, which are hard to get in the first place. However, some people think that...
