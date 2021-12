Throughout 2021, the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain and the Hospital for Special Care have been celebrating 80 years of service to the community. The CFGNB and HFSC have had an outstanding partnership over the years. The community foundation has invested in the hospital’s growth to meet community needs, such as in HFSC’s outpatient expansion, by launching challenge grants to get the campaign underway.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO