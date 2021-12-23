ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two 17-year-olds die in eastern Idaho avalanche

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: mtcurado (iStock).

DRIGGS, Idaho (AP) — Two 17-year-old eastern Idaho boys have died in an avalanche in eastern Idaho.

Family members identified them as Kade McKinlay and Janson Webster, each from Rigby.

The Teton County sheriff’s office said the two died Friday in the avalanche reported at about 3 p.m. Search and rescue teams from Teton and Madison counties in Idaho, and Teton County in Wyoming, responded and recovered the bodies.

The cause of the avalanche remains under investigation.

Family members tell East Idaho News that McKinlay and Webster, along with two other friends, were snowmobiling and skiing in the Relay Ridge area when the avalanche occurred.

