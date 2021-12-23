ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman will return in 2022 rather than enter NFL Draft

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago
wide receiver Cedric Tillman will return in 2022, following the lead of quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Coming off the best season of his career, Tillman could’ve declared for the NFL draft. Instead, he announced Thursday that he will play for the Vols next season.

On Dec. 12, Hooker announced he will return for the 2022 season. Their decisions give the Vols an encore of one of the SEC’s best quarterback-receiver combos.

"Since I arrived at Tennessee in 2018, it's been an amazing experience, and Vol Nation is second to none," Tillman wrote on Twitter. "The 2021 season has been a blast with these boys, and we are fired up about finishing the year in Nashville at the Music City Bowl.

"We are constantly striving for improvement — as a team and in everything we do. While I have made significant strides in my game this year, I feel like I have much left to prove in the Orange & White. Therefore, I will be returning for my 2022 senior season in Knoxville. LET'S RUN IT BACK!"

Tillman has 57 receptions for 931 yards and nine touchdowns this season as a redshirt junior, and UT (7-5) will play Purdue (8-4) in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 (3 p.m. ET, ESPN). Because of the COVID-19 exempt year, he has two years of eligibility remaining, but the 2022 season likely will be his last.

Tillman made a TD catch in each of the past six games for UT’s longest streak since Joey Kent did it in six consecutive games in 1995.

Also, Tillman’s nine TD catches is tied for eighth on UT’s single-season list with Kent (1995), Justin Hunter (2012), Da’Rick Rogers (2011), Denarius Moore (2010) and Jermaine Copeland (1997). Marcus Nash owns the school record with 13 TD catches in 1997.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

IN THIS ARTICLE
