Just when you think we should be nicer and brighter to each other, the closer we come to Christmas, the more the unseasonable (or maybe it’s unreasonable) character flaws in our favorite state and city celebs seem to spewing forth like wicked poison eggnog mixed with flaming hot Cheetos. Is Larry Krasner really suurrrrrrre that this Philadelphia of his isn’t that violent when it comes to gun crime? Are we worried about what acting Pennsylvania Health Secretary Alison Beam knows, secretly, to make her quit the gig so quickly after taking Rachel Levine’s place? (Police Commish Danielle Outlaw certainly wants to get out of here fast. She’s practically on the Acela to NYC now).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO