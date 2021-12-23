State bill would bar employers in many cases from screening for pot use
Early reactions to the bill have been positive, state Sen. Karen Keiser says, though it still faces obstacles during...www.bizjournals.com
Early reactions to the bill have been positive, state Sen. Karen Keiser says, though it still faces obstacles during...www.bizjournals.com
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
Comments / 0