Pele released from hospital but will continue tumour treatment

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Brazilian football great Pele has been released from a Sao Paulo hospital but will continue being treated for a colon tumour.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from the Israelita Albert Einstein on Thursday,” the hospital said in a statement.

“The patient remains stable and will continue having treatment on the colon tumour that was identified in September.”

Pele, 81, was admitted to hospital at the start of December for sessions of chemotherapy.

He was also previously admitted to hospital for almost a month after having surgery to remove the tumour.

Pele helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and is his country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

