Sheriff arrest person accused of leaving anti-Semitic flyers on Aptos porches

By Melody Waintal
 3 days ago
APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV) Sacramento County Sheriff's Department arrested the suspect accused of leaving flyers with anti-Semitic and homophobic rhetoric on the doorsteps of houses in several Aptos neighborhoods.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said the person in the picture they released was seen leaving the flyers on several front porches between 8 p.m. and midnight on August 24.

According to Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, the local FBI field office and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department found that suspect had committed similar crimes in the Sacramento Area. The suspect was arrested on Dec. 22.

"We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again," Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office wrote, "Our community celebrates diversity and our office has no tolerance for hate. Every person regardless of race, religion, orientation, preferences or otherwise deserves to feel welcomed and we will do everything in our power to keep it that way."

