Aspen, CO

Mariah Carey Wears Full-Length Sequined Gown to McDonald’s, Orders a Cheeseburger

By Marisa Petrarca
 3 days ago
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

OMG! Mariah Carey wore a red sequined gown to McDonald’s — and it’s safe to say that the world’s lovin’ it.

On Thursday, December 23, the 52-year-old music icon shared a three-minute video to Instagram documenting her trip to a McDonald’s in Aspen, Colorado, with 10-year-old twin daughters, Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

“We took an unexpected jaunt to @mcdonalds to see the Mariah Menu,” the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitmaker wrote in the accompanying caption of the video. “It was a classic! 😘💝🎄🍔.”

Courtesy of Mariah Carey/Instagram

For the occasion, Carey donned a red gown with a plunging neckline teamed with matching heels and a bedazzled face mask. As for glam, she wore her waist-long mane in a center part, styled in loose curls and smokey eye makeup.

She entered the fast-food restaurant with an assistant on her arm, before placing her order: a cheeseburger (which, FYI, is her favorite item on the Golden Arches menu).

“I hope I’m not overdressed,” she told staff, to which a McDonald’s-goer responded: “I don’t think your overdressed. It’s Mariah. It’s the Mariah Menu.”

For the uninitiated, the Mariah Menu made its debut on December 13 as a way to celebrate the holiday season (AKA, Mariah Carey Season). What it means, exactly, is that every day through December 24, the fast-food restaurant’s offered a different free menu item per day, with a minimum $1 purchase made through the McDonald’s app.

To promote the holiday savings event, the fast-food chain has been packaging orders with paper bags stamped with “The Mariah Menu” in red font.

This isn’t the first time a big-name celebrity has made entertainment history at a fast-food restaurant. In 2019, Lady Gaga ventured to Taco Bell following the 91st annual Academy Awards.

She, too, was certainly overdressed for the occasion. But unlike Carey, she kinda-sorta accidentally stole the $30 million Tiffany & Co. necklace she borrowed for the renowned event.

On the way to Taco Bell, she told comedian Graham Norton that she “got pulled over by Tiffany’s security.” That’s precisely when Lady Gaga says the necklace was “very politely removed from my neck.”

Which of these celebrity fast-food moments is more iconic? We’ll let you decide.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

Comments / 54

Deanna Sousa
2d ago

This shows how out of touch elites are! When in honesty she could have went through the drive thru with absolutely no one noticing! Except for the workers. Is she becoming so forgotten she need PR like this? I’m embarrassed for her. Poor thing 😅😂🤣

Reply(5)
15
#Restaurant#Tiffany Co#Cheeseburger#Mcdonald#Moroccan#Mcdonalds#The Mariah Menu#Fyi#Taco Bell
