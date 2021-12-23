ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas awards victims of violent crime over $100,000

By Michael Dakota
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One hundred and ninety-one victims of violent crime were awarded financial assistance from The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board during their December meeting.

Awards were made in 67 new cases. Additional expenses were paid in 124 previously submitted cases. The awards totaled $108,671.50.

The Division of Crime Victims Compensation was established in 1978 to help victims of violent crime pay for their unexpected expenses such as medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

The state’s Crime Victims Compensation Board determines claims that are eligible for payment and how much money will be awarded to each claimant. Awards are limited to a maximum total amount of $25,000 with limitations of $5,000 for funeral expenses, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

A portion of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides funding to the program.

