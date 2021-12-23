ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City Proceeding With New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, But With Fewer Revelers & Tighter Rules

By Dade Hayes
 3 days ago
New York City’s famed New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square will proceed, Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed Thursday, but with tighter restrictions due to the Omicron outbreak.

Capacity is one big change. In a normal year, about 58,000 people can stand inside one of the viewing areas enclosed by metal gates and supervised by police officers. This year, that number will drop to 15,000, and no visitor will be admitted until 3 p.m. ET, which is much later than past years.

De Blasio had already said proof of vaccination would be required, and he reiterated that masks will also be a must.

ABC execs said the network is still evaluating the effect of the new setup on the production of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest . Fox earlier this week decided to cancel its New Year’s Eve Toast and Roast special, which had been slated for Times Square.

New York partners with the nonprofit Times Square Alliance, a coalition of business owners and other stakeholders, to put on the New Year’s event. In announcing the revised plan, the mayor’s office said it would continue to monitor the ongoing Covid situation along with the Alliance.

“New Yorkers have stepped up tremendously over the past year—we are leading the way on vaccinations, we have reopened safely, and every day we work toward building a recovery for all of us,” de Blasio said. “There is a lot to celebrate and these additional safety measures will keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year.”

De Blasio’s eight-year run as mayor will end at midnight as the ball falls, as he passes the baton to Mayor-elect Eric Adams.

“New York is the best place in the world to celebrate New Year’s Eve and now it will be one of the safest against Covid as well,” Adams said. “The Mayor has made the right move to take precautionary measures as we learn to live with Covid and fight the Omicron variant—and New Yorkers and visitors alike can now enjoy Times Square and the rest of our city as we ring in 2022.”

Related
Deadline

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ Not Impacted By Times Square Celebration Restrictions; ABC Special Is Proceeding — For Now

As New York has emerged as an epicenter of a new Covid wave driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, the city has been gripped by skyrocketing infection rates that have shut down Broadway and have led to the cancellation of most in-person events. That includes Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022. The network earlier this week pulled the plug on the special, noting that, even with strict health protocols, “the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards.” ABC, which airs the most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

New Covid Cases Triple In Los Angeles This Week As Hospitalizations Begin To Tick Up

After a week of rising Covid cases in Los Angeles, the county’s daily count of new infections hit a high not seen in nearly a year. On Christmas Eve the region reported 9,988 new cases. The last time it saw a daily new cases count that high was mid-January 2021. On Tuesday of this week, L.A.’s new cases number stood at 3,052. That means the daily number of new infections has risen more than 300% in just four days. The 7-day average of test positivity — often considered a better gauge of virus spread because it is both a percentage and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Universal Orlando Resort To Require Masks Beginning Christmas Eve As Florida Covid Cases Skyrocket

Universal Orlando Resort announced today that, effective Friday, masks would be required in indoor portions of the park such as restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas. They will likewise be mandatory “at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience.” The mask requirement applies to workers as well as resort guests. Proof of vaccination, however, is not required to enter the resort. The park is open every day through the end of the year. The move comes as Florida is experiencing a surge in Covid infections, likely tied at least in part to the...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

‘The Kings Of Napa’ Bows Official Trailer And Key Art For New OWN Drama

A first look at the new series The Kings of Napa is out, spotlighting the drama before its season premiere on January 11 at 8 PM ET/PT on OWN. The Kings of Napa is from writer and executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker) and Warner Bros. Television. The series details the drama at the House of Kings vineyard in Napa. California, owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status land them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Three Members Of K-Pop Group BTS Test Positive For Covid-19

Three members of the famed K-pop group BTS tested positive for Covid-19.  Big Hit Music management company told the press that Rappers RM, Suga, and Vocalist Jin all tested positive upon their return to South Korea from touring in the United States. These are considered breakthrough cases as all three members received both doses of the vaccine in August 2021.  According to Reuters, members RM and Jin received negative test results on returning to South Korea in early December.  As RM was preparing to leave the country’s mandatory quarantine, he tested positive, and was asymptomatic. Jin tested twice and both tests were negative upon leaving quarantine, but was later diagnosed after experiencing mild symptoms. Jin and RM have had no contact with other group members after their return to South Korea, Big Music said. BTS’ musical debut in 2013 has ushered the world into a K-pop renaissance and brought the genre of music to the global stage. The concerts in the United States were BTS’ first post-pandemic performances since 2019, when they toured across Asia, Europe, and other parts of North America.
WORLD
Deadline

L.A. County Reports 7 New Covid-19 Deaths And 8,891 New Positive Cases

SUNDAY: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 7 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 8,891 new positive cases. The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. Today’s data brings the County to a total of 27,546 deaths and 1,616,033 positive cases. At time of reporting, 849 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. Testing results are available for nearly 9,943,000 individuals with 15 percent of people testing positive. Today’s positivity rate clocks in at 10.8%. COVID-19 Daily Update:December 26, 2021New Cases: 8,891 (1,616,033 to date)New Deaths: 7 (27,546 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 849 pic.twitter.com/bQRZxnlT2w —...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Jean-Marc Vallée Has Died; Director Of ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ ‘Big Little Lies’ & ‘Sharp Objects’ Was 58

Jean-Marc Vallée has died suddenly at age 58. The Canadian writer, director, editor and producer won Emmy Awards and a DGA Award for Big Little Lies, and was Oscar nominated for Dallas Buyers Club, the film that won Oscars for both Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto. I am still gathering details, but can divulge that he passed away at his cabin outside Quebec City, and that his family and close advisors are in shock. Hailing from Montreal, Quebec, Vallée began making short films and soon moved into features with his 1995 debut Black List, and his breakthrough came with C.R.A.Z.Y.,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Hamilton’s L.A. Production Halted For Holiday Weekend After Breakthrough Covid Cases

The Los Angeles tour production of Hamilton now playing at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood had to shut down its performances Friday and through the Christmas weekend because of breakthrough Covid-19 cases among the cast, a blow to those who might have gotten tickets in their stockings this morning. The news impacted Friday’s Christmas Eve show, where the audience had already been seated for a 2 p.m. performance before the postponement was announced. Sunday’s scheduled 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. performances have also been postponed. hamilton show at pantages theatre just got cancelled because of covid cases backstage. wear your masks, get...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

CES Sticking To In-Person Plan For Las Vegas Confab In January Despite Pullout Of Amazon, T-Mobile, Hisense & Others

Organizers of CES, which has annually kicked off the year as the largest U.S. trade show, are sticking with plans for an in-person component in early January in Las Vegas despite inauspicious Covid trends. The show, which will have digital offerings for those who opt not to physically attend, is slated for January 5-8. Several big-name participants have pulled out or scaled back their involvement this week, among them Amazon, Meta, AT&T, T-Mobile and Chinese electronics giant Hisense. MediaLink, a consultancy with many media and tech clients that typically convenes curated dinners and panel events, has also bowed out. The Hollywood presence...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Schwarzenegger Personally Donates 25 Tiny Homes To Homeless Veterans In Los Angeles

“This is what Christmas is all about,” wrote Arnold Schwarzenegger on Twitter yesterday after personally donating 25 “tiny homes” to Los Angeles-area homeless veterans. Schwarzenegger was on hand at the unveiling, tweeting photos and his own thoughts on the process. “All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season,” he wrote. “It doesn’t have to be big. Just give a few minutes of your time to help someone else.” This is what Christmas is all about. All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season. It doesn’t have to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Sony Pictures Classics, UAR Upbeat On ‘Parallel Mothers’ Open, ‘Licorice Pizza’ Expansion Amid Omicron – Specialty Box Office

Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers opened to an estimated $41,076 this weekend on three screens for a PSA of $13,692 over three days. Distributor Sony Pictures Classics co-president Michael Barker calls that cume conservative, anticipating $42-$43K for the Penelope Cruz-starrer that he said has been attracting a diverse new audience to Almodóvar, including younger moviegoers. “We’re thrilled with the opening. This last week has been really nerve-racking. We didn’t know what to expect. They were closing down live theater, restaurants in my neighborhood were closing on certain days,” Barker said. He attributed the solid showing amid Omicron headwinds to a combination of great...
MOVIES
Deadline

Los Angeles Omicron Surge: County “Looking At Case Numbers We’ve Never Seen” In January

New Covid Cases in Los Angeles doubled in the past 24 hours, according the the county’s director of Public Health, the total number of cases rose from 3,052 on Tuesday to 6,509 today. Barbara Ferrer characterized the rise as “one of the steepest rises we’ve ever seen over the course of the pandemic.” That does not bode well for early 2022. “If our case numbers continue to increase at a rapid pace over the course of this week and next,” she said, “we could be looking at case numbers we have never seen, over 20,000.” The highest daily case tally of the entire pandemic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Winter Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

As another calendar year draws to a close, it’s time again for Deadline’s annual list of winter premiere dates for new and returning TV series. The list covers more than 250 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting from January 1 through March 31 and includes series and season/half-season debuts, shows’ return from hiatus and some one-off specials such as live sports and awards shows. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We’ll update this post regularly as more dates are revealed. January 1: Ghost Hunters (Discovery+, new docuseries revival) 2022 NHL Winter Classic (TNT, live sports special) Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet/Discovery+, Season 4) New...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Saudi Arabia Tipped To Become $1B Box Office Market By 2025: Growth Outlook

When Saudi Arabia announced it was opening movie theaters for the first time in 35 years back in late 2017, there was excitement from international exhibitors and Hollywood studios who saw a fertile new market of opportunity. Importantly, 70% of the Kingdom’s 34M population is under 30 and has money to spend.  And spend they have, with impressive box office progression. From April 2018 through late December this year, grosses reached over $454M, per comScore. Even with the Covid shutdown in 2020, that year saw a 26% increase on 2019. This year so far is already 85% bigger than last at about $230M. Saudi currently...
WORLD
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Third-Best Christmas Ever With $31.7M US; Domestic At $467M+ & $1.05B WW – Sunday Update

SUNDAY AM UPDATE: For all the headlines about Omicron, in many ways the Christmas box office isn’t unlike others pre-pandemic, where one film is driving the majority of business. With the 3-day for all films estimated to ring up around $154M, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is driving 53% of that figure. It has a 3-day of $81.5M, with only one other event film expected in the long run, that being Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2, which is notching a $41M 5-day start. All of this is quite similar to Christmas 2015 when Star Wars: Force Awakens was the big star atop the holiday box office,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Stay Close’ Creator Harlan Coben: “The Worst Adaptations Are Slavishly Devoted To The Original Text”; Novellist Talks Post-Netflix Plans

“The worst TV adaptations are slavishly devoted to the [original] text,” according to The Stranger creator Harlan Coben, who said he “hopes to continue” working with Netflix as his five-year deal draws to a close. Coben was speaking in a Q&A for his latest Netflix project, Red Production Company’s Stay Close starring Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage and James Nesbitt, which is set to drop on December 31. The U.S. novellist-turned-screenwriter’s unique five-year deal with the streamer sees him mostly adapt his own novels for shows around Europe and he explained he had no issue with relocating Stay Close from Atlantic City to the British seaside...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Is Broadway Doing Enough To Fight Omicron? Deadline Asks The Experts

Broadway’s recent and ongoing surge in Covid cancellations is one of those shocking but not surprising things – New Yorkers knew instinctively since theaters reopened in September that disappointment was always just a cough away. Still, the spate of cancellations – with, it must be repeated, only one permanent closing to date – is disheartening to say the least. So why now? And what now? Is there anything else Broadway should be doing to lessen the impact of the Omicron variant? The Broadway League has indicated that another industry-wide shutdown is not being considered, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Size Of Covid Outbreak That Led To WME Switching To Work From Home Revealed – Update

UPDATE 12/23: LA County’s Public Health Department has updated their Covid Outbreak database to include 21 cases at WME’s Beverly Hills headquarters. The positive tests were produced last week, resulting in the agency closing the office, with employees working remotely for a couple of days until the start of agency’s holiday break this past Monday. PREVIOUS 12/17: WME’s headquarters in Beverly Hills were closed on Wednesday after employees tested positive for Covid-19, Deadline has learned. The agency switched to working remotely for the rest of the week. The agency’s Los Angeles holiday party, which was held off the premises, proceeded as...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

CBS Rules Wednesday Ratings With ‘The Price Is Right At Night’; Fox Makes Merry With ‘Masked Singer’

Wednesday primetime was quite a silent night as some networks opted for reruns and holiday programming, again. CBS took the holiday shine Wednesday evening with a holiday-themed edition of The Price Is Right at Night, which earned primetime’s highest 18-49 demo rating and viewers. The Price Is Right At Night (0.5, 4.90M) bested ABC’s rerun of Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life (0.4, 2.02M), The Masked Singer (0.3, 1.96M) on Fox and Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (0.1, 600,000) on the CW. NBC’s presentation of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch tied with The Price Is Right At Night in demo rating but fell short in viewers. CBS followed up Price Is Right At Night with the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors, which celebrated Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell and more. The annual ceremony brought in a 0.3 demo rating and 4.08 million viewers.  Masked Singer, fresh off its latest finale, returned to Fox for a two-hour holiday-themed episode. NBC followed up its showing of The Grinch with Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (0.4, 4.08M), which topped the 10 p.m. hour, besting a repeat of ABC’s The Chase (0.2, 1.37M).
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Oregon Man Behind Joe Biden’s Agreement With “Let’s Go, Brandon” Claims It Was A Joke – Update

UPDATE: The Oregon man who prompted President Joe Biden to agree with the vulgar “Let’s go, Brandon” cheer during the annual White House NORAD Santa-tracking phone call now claims it was a joke. “Merry Christmas, and let’s go, Brandon!”Jared Schmeck said during the Friday call, which was enthusiastically echoed by Biden, who said, “I agree.” The “Let’s go, Brandon” cheer has become a euphemism for a more vulgar chant frequently heard at college football games and other public gatherings. It is an expression of disapproval for the president. “At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated...
POTUS
Deadline

