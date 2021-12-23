ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We celebrate all things Reagan on her last show

By Nicea DeGering
ABC 4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn GTU Hour 2 this morning – It’s time to say not ‘goodbye’, but ‘see you later’ to our host Reagan Leadbetter. She is moving to South Carolina to be closer to her sons and we are celebrating all the...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Reagan sits down with her best friends

Reagan cozies up with some delicious food and drinks with two of her best friends, George and Brian. She tells the story about how she got the job on GTU. At 25, George hired Reagan to be on the morning show. Reagan expressed her gratitude for all the support she has received over the years.
CELEBRITIES
Nicea and Reagan say their tv farewell

‘Because I knew you, I’ve been changed for good’. Our own Nicea DeGering and Reagan Leadbetter met here at ABC4, in the newsroom, over two decades ago and started a friendship on and off television that we’ve all been lucky enough to follow along. The ladies share one more time how they initially didn’t connect when they first met, and how Reagan had to throw Nicea a baby shower back in 2002 “so Nicea would actually like her”! She didn’t just like her, they quickly became the best of friends. Being there for each other’s ups and downs, highs and lows over the last two decades.
TV & VIDEOS
Odd wrapping challenge

On GTU Hour 2 the hosts laughed about ways you have to wrap odd objects for Christmas. We shared a picture of Nicea and Reagan with a wrapped stroller and animal head. Come to find out, a stay-at-home mom became a TikTok sensation when she applied her folding skills to Christmas wrapping. She shares videos on how to wrap difficult-shaped objects. She says the toughest thing to wrap is a fitted sheet. The video shows her wrapping a basketball.
TV & VIDEOS
Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
