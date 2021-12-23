ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay-Z says he would be untouchable in a 'Verzuz' battle

Democrat-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article'NME' reports that Jay-Z says there's no way...

democratherald.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Young Guru Responds To Jay-Z's "Verzuz" Comments

The Internet is still in a frenzy following Jay-Z's appearance on Alicia Keys' Spaces. The rapper dropped a few gems during the rare cameo, including a response Michael Jackson/Beyoncé comparisons. However, it was his comments on entering the Verzuz arena that has the people talking. In short, Jay-Z doesn't feel like there's another rapper who can go hit-for-hit with him or even bar-for-bar. Though no one in rap has directly responded to Jay-Z, many have chimed in on the matter.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jay-Z Finally Reveals His Stance On Doing A ‘Verzuz’

In a special Twitter Spaces hosted by Genius for Alicia Keys’ newest studio effort, KEYS, Jay-Z joined the chat in a rare moment for both Hip-Hop and R&B enthusiasts. On Tuesday (Dec. 21), co-host Rob Markman took the opportunity to pose the question to Hov about a potential Verzuz and the Brooklyn mogul set the record straight with an answer no one was prepared for. “Nobody can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gon’ lie. No disrespect,” he stated. “Everyone’s amazing in doing what they done. No one can stand on that stage with me. I’m just telling you guys the...
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Speaks On "Verzuz": "No One Can Stand On That Stage With Me"

When Jay-Z emerges with commentary on his career and the sphere of music, the world listens. Alicia Keys has been steadily promoting the release of her eighth studio album Keys, and to help bolster the hype, the singer hosted a Twitter Spaces chat. The setup is much like that of Clubhouse except on the micro-blogging app, and during Key's feature, she invited a few friends to join her, including Shawn Carter.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Asked About Potential Jay-Z "Verzuz": "That's A Possibility"

We're not sure when we will Verzuz, most likely after the holidays, but the Hip Hop series has been a hot topic online. Those potential Verzuz matchups can cause a ruckus on social media as fans debate who should take on who and which artist would trump another—and while these conversations are often pushed, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz always make it clear that Verzuz is a celebration of the culture.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Future Says He's Bigger Than Jay-Z: Twitter Reacts

Future caught fans off guard, Friday night, by claiming that he is a bigger rapper than Jay-Z. The Atlanta rapper contrasted his own success to that the Jay-Z during a series of posts on Twitter. "I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever..tuh," he wrote in...
CELEBRITIES
Genius

Alicia Keys And Jay Z Talk the KEYS album, Verzuz and Recording With Their Children

When Alicia Keys released her eighth solo album Keys on December 10, she introduced a new artistic concept on the double LP. On Side A (Originals), she offers an array of stripped down, piano-driven, soul-bearing tracks, that she then serves up to producer Mike Will Made-It on Side B (Unlocked), so together they can remix, reimagine, and represent the album all on one project.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Lil Jon Backs Busta Rhymes Over Jay Z in a VERZUZ Battle; Other Rappers Thinks So Too

VERZUZ has been up and running since the COVID-19 Pandemic started, and fans are clamoring to get rap veterans like Eminem, Kanye West, Busta Rhymes, and even the Great Hov. While Alicia Keys is busy promoting her "Keys" album that was just released this December on Twitter's Spaces, Jay Z, sometimes called Hov, dropped a few strong statements on the live space.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Future Seemingly Agrees That He Could Beat JAY-Z In Verzuz

We've all witnessed the sensational growth of the Verzuz platform over the course of the pandemic, bringing us some of the best music and entertainment of the last few years with showdowns between Gucci Mane and Jeezy, RZA and DJ Premier, Brandy and Monica, and so many more. Following JAY-Z's comments this week about how he doesn't believe anybody can hold a candle to him on the Verzuz stage, hip-hop lovers have sparked conversations around who would be the perfect opponent for Hov, mentioning names like Kanye West, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Eminem, and others. Newer-generation fans have even suggested battles against Future, Lil Wayne, Drake. And more delusional folks have gone so far as to claim YoungBoy Never Broke Again would be a good challenger for Jay.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lupe Fiasco Imagines A Jay-Z Vs. Lil Wayne Verzuz Battle: "I'd Watch..."

Throughout the history of Hip-Hop, countless rappers have tried to claim the title of Best Rapper Alive, but there are two artists who held onto that title for an extensive amount of time: Jay-Z and Lil Wayne. Although the two artists experienced the height of commercial dominance and cultural influence at different times, they are still widely considered two of the best rappers to ever do it.
CELEBRITIES
107 JAMZ

Jay-Z Says No One Can Beat Him in a Verzuz

Jay-Z believes no one can go toe-to-toe with him in a Verzuz. Earlier this evening (Dec. 21), Hov joined a Twitter Spaces conversation with R&B singer Alicia Keys, who is promoting her new album Keys, and Rob Markman of Genius when the topic of Verzuz was brought up. The 4:44 rapper believes that no one can stand on a stage with him and hold their ground against his catalog.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

JAY-Z Talks Potential Verzuz

If you are looking for a Verzuz with JAY-Z, there is absolutely no contender who can stand with him, says Hov. On Tuesday (Dec. 21), JAY-Z was a guest speaker on Rob Markman’s Twitter Spaces conversation with Alicia Keys, where the rapper and recent Rock & Roll Hall of Famer touched on a ride range of topics including a potential appearance on Verzuz.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Trends After Fans Mention Him For Potential JAY-Z Verzuz

JAY-Z hopped onto Alicia Keys' Twitter Spaces room to chat about the music industry on Tuesday night, giving his thoughts on a potential Verzuz match-up by telling the hundreds in the audience that he believes nobody can stand alongside him on that platform. Since he made the comments, hip-hop fans have been theorizing on who would be best to face-off against the legendary New York rapper, naming artists including Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and more. One fan even mentioned that Eminem might be a good challenger, but not many agree with that.
MUSIC
My Magic GR

R. Kelly Could Stand Against Jay-Z in a Verzuz Hits Battle, Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Says

Jay-Z may think his catalog is unmatched for anyone to battle him in a Verzuz hits battle, but Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue Whoaaa thinks otherwise. Hours after Jay's Tuesday night (Dec. 21) Twitter Spaces conversation went viral, in which he nixed all hope of there being a Jay-Z Verzuz battle, the Florida native hopped on Twitter and suggested R. Kelly—Jigga's former collaborator—as a potential opponent.
CELEBRITIES

