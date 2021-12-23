Disney Magical World 2 Enchanted Edition is Animal Crossing Adjacent

Developer: Bandai Namco / h.a.n.d. Due to expenses and geography, not everyone is able to visit Disneyland or Disney World, but thankfully video games have always made the company’s various characters and properties come to life right in your own home. This was especially true with the aptly named Disney Magical World when it released on 3DS years ago with an entry way not only into visiting a land known as Castleton, but running your own café within it that involved getting to know and throwing parties with some of Disney’s most famous characters. Disney Magical World 2, and by default its newly ported Enchanted Edition on Switch, essentially reworks the foundation of the previous game, but with a crisp new facelift and having all DLC packaged in. It’s a fantastic time that’s great for not only fans of Disney, but management sim fans as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO