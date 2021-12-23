ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Disney Magical World 2 Enchanted Edition is Animal Crossing Adjacent

By Annette Polis
Siliconera
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a recovering Animal Crossing addict, I’ve become somewhat picky about the life simulation games I play these days. I need to play games that have some sort of purpose outside of gathering, farming, and taking part in seasonal events. Which is why I was a little hesitant to dive into...

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

The Disney World Ride So Scary It Had to Shut Down Forever

The Disney Parks have always been family-oriented resort destinations, offering children and adults alike opportunities to immerse themselves into classic Disney movies and entertainment properties we’ve all come to know and love from over the years. In the mid-’90s however, this design philosophy changed with one particular attraction. For those...
TRAVEL
thekingdominsider.com

Celebrate the Return of Select Fan-Favorite Tours from the Enchanting Extras Collection at Walt Disney World Resort in 2022

With The Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration well underway and the holidays just around the corner, it’s an exciting time to visit. For those of you with a love of animals, adventure and the outdoors – and those seeking to discover how Walt Disney’s vision, innovation and creativity brought Magic Kingdom Park to life – things are about to get a lot more exciting with the return of some of our fan-favorite tours from our Enchanting Extras Collection!
TRAVEL
thewellesleynews.com

Masterfully Animated with a Magical Storyline: “Maya and the Three”

“Maya and the Three” is an animated miniseries set in a world based on pre-colonial Mesoamerica and other Indigenous cultures. It follows a 15 year old warrior princess, Maya, who sets out alone to fulfil a prophecy to defeat the gods and save both her kingdom and the world. Other than its beautiful animation and empowering storyline, a wonderful thing about this miniseries is how it represents people of color as flawed but ultimately good. This sort of representation is unusual — we normally see people of color as flat, one-dimensional characters who are either completely good or bad.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Magical World 2#Disney Character#Disney Movies#Castleton#Lilo Stitch#Frozen
kennythepirate.com

Breaking News: Enchanting Extras are Now Returning to Walt Disney World

We are so excited to share that many “Enchanting Extras” will be returning to Walt Disney World? Check out all of the fun extras that will make your next trip to Walt Disney World even more magical including one that allows you to go backstage!. Caring for Giants.
TRAVEL
piratesandprincesses.net

Behind the Magic: Walt Disney World Tours Returning in February 2022

Have you ever wanted to witness the legend of Magic Kingdom’s famed “Utilidors” for yourself? Well, your chance will return beginning February 5, 2022, as Disney Parks Blog has released a host of tour experiences that will be returning early next year. The tours – part of Disney’s Enchanting Extras Collection – include the Keys to the Kingdom Tour, and four other offerings in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Nintendo
wdwinfo.com

The Holidays at Disney: Bringing the Disney Magic Home

As much as I love the holidays at Disney, the sad fact is that I won’t be able to enjoy it in the parks this year, and truth be told, the majority of us at home won’t be there for the actual holidays either. So, this week, I wanted to bring some of that Disney spirit home and see how we can add a bit of pixie dust to our personal celebrations.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

An Unexpected Disney Princess Was Meeting in Magic Kingdom Today!

If you’re a Disney Princess fan, there are some big things that you should check out in Disney World!. You’ll find a variety of Disney’s leading ladies in the Royal Princess Processional in Magic Kingdom, but you can get up close and interact with a select few of them at Princess Fairytale Hall. And today, we got a special surprise!
LIFESTYLE
nintendoeverything.com

[Review] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition

Developer: Bandai Namco / h.a.n.d. Due to expenses and geography, not everyone is able to visit Disneyland or Disney World, but thankfully video games have always made the company’s various characters and properties come to life right in your own home. This was especially true with the aptly named Disney Magical World when it released on 3DS years ago with an entry way not only into visiting a land known as Castleton, but running your own café within it that involved getting to know and throwing parties with some of Disney’s most famous characters. Disney Magical World 2, and by default its newly ported Enchanted Edition on Switch, essentially reworks the foundation of the previous game, but with a crisp new facelift and having all DLC packaged in. It’s a fantastic time that’s great for not only fans of Disney, but management sim fans as well.
VIDEO GAMES
themeparktourist.com

Has Walt Disney World Been Crossed Off Your 2022 To Do List?

In the light of the many changes that have come to Walt Disney World in 2021, in this week's big debate we ask the question, has Walt Disney World been crossed off your 2022 to-do list?. Me and my family have always loved Disney and have plans to take our...
TRAVEL
Siliconera

Final Fantasy Classic Music Boxes Will Appear in 2022

Square Enix will release new music boxes based on the first six mainline Final Fantasy titles in 2022. The items will appear first in Japan in May 2022. All six music boxes are also available for pre-order on the North American Square Enix Store. They have a price tag of $17.99 and will arrive in the region in August 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Genshin Impact 2022 Calendar Images Feature Characters

MiHoYo announced it will be giving away Genshin Impact 2022 calendar images featuring characters from the game. Each one will be doled out via its official Japanese Twitter account. They are designed to be used and viewed on smartphones or mobile devices. The January 2022 one features Thoma as its focus character.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Nintendo Expects Servers to Overload Again on Christmas 2021

Nintendo announced through its Japanese customer support account that it expects its servers to overload on Christmas 2021. It advised people to create accounts and make necessary purchases ahead of the major holiday on Saturday, December 25, 2021. Our translation of Nintendo’s tweet is available right below:. This weekend,...
VIDEO GAMES
Inside the Magic

Disney To Host a Party For Opening Day Animal at Animal Kingdom

In 1998, Disney’s Animal Kingdom officially opened to Guests and ever since, thousands of animals have called this Park home. But there is one animal that has been with Disney’s Animal Kingdom since opening day — Gino, a 40-year-old gorilla. Gino is a 400-pound western lowland gorilla...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy