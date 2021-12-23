ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hurts, Eagles ready for Giants on quick turnaround

By BY ROB MAADDI
Macon Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJalen Hurts had little time to appreciate a stellar performance before shifting his focus to the next game. Hurts returned from an ankle injury to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 27-17 victory over Washington on Tuesday night in a game that was pushed back two days due for COVID-19...

www.macon.com

PennLive.com

Possible Saints-Seahawks Russell Wilson trade could lead to Eagles dealing for new No. 1 QB: NFL rumors

Russell Wilson may be ready to take flight. And even if he isn’t destined for Philadelphia, a Wilson trade could impact the Eagles’ future at quarterback. Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has made it known he would welcome a deal by the Seattle Seahawks, who have crashed and burned in 2021, sitting in last place in the NFC West with a record of 5-9.
NFL
FanSided

4 Eagles who could be playing their final three games for the franchise

The 2022 Eagles roster figures to look a lot different than the current version. Ladies and gentlemen and Philadelphia Eagles fans of all ages, there’s no point in beating around the bush. You’ve been hoodwinked. Now, that isn’t to say that your favorite team misled you intentionally, but you’ve most certainly been promised things that haven’t happened.
NFL
ClutchPoints

New York Giants’ shocking QB plans possibly revealed

The New York Giants season has got worse as the year has progressed. All Pro running back Saquon Barkley missed more time with injury. Quarterback Daniel Jones did not take the leap forward Giants fans were hoping to see. Jones was then placed on season-ending injured reserve, opening the door for Mike Glennon.
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jalen Hurts Sets an Eagles Franchise Record

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to the starting lineup for the first time since suffering an ankle injury against the New York Giants on Nov. 28. Hurts finished the night completing 20-of-26 passes for 296 yards with a touchdown, while rushing eight times for 38 yards and two scores as the Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team 27-17 on Tuesday. He set a new franchise record for most single-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 10, passing Michael Vick (2010).
NFL
NBC Sports

Could Jonathan Gannon leave Eagles after just one year?

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was the subject of much ire during the first half of this season as the Birds' defense was absolutely shredded by opposing quarterbacks. And yet here we stand on Dec. 27, with the Eagles in playoff position, and all of a sudden Gannon is reportedly...
NFL
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles to receive Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick from Carson Wentz trade

The Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is firmly in the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. That became abundantly clear on Saturday when Carson Wentz took all 63 offensive snaps in the Colts' 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Per the terms of the trade that sent Wentz from Philly to Indy this past offseason, the Eagles received a conditional second-rounder that would become a first-rounder if Wentz played 75 percent of the Colts' snaps in 2021. The trade also stipulated that the second-rounder would become a first-rounder if the Colts make the playoffs and Wentz took 70 percent of the snaps. But while the Colts have yet to clinch a playoff berth, Wentz has clinched the 75-percent threshold.
NFL
Macon Telegraph

Jeff McLane: Are Fletcher Cox’s days with the Eagles nearing an end?

PHILADELPHIA — Fletcher Cox wasn’t voted to the Pro Bowl for the first time in seven years. The Eagles defensive tackle wasn’t even named an alternate. He said he wasn’t surprised. “I know I can still play at that level,” Cox said Thursday, a day after...
NFL
'We have yet to play our best ball' — Jalen Hurts speaks with Sara Walsh on the Eagles' win over Giants in Week 16

Jalen Hurts spoke with Sara Walsh on the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the New York Giants in Week 16. “We have yet to play our best ball.”. Odell Beckham Jr. caught his fourth touchdown in five games with the Los Angeles Rams and hit Justin Jefferson’s signature dance, “the griddy” afterwards. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
NFL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles Rally In Second Half To Beat New York Giants, 34-10

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DeVonta Smith, Boston Scott, and Lane Johnson each scored touchdowns on Sunday as the Eagles defeated the New York Giants, 34-10, at Lincoln Financial Field. The win improves the Eagles to 8-7 on the season. Smith led all Eagles pass-catchers in receiving yards with 80 on five catches. Quez Watkins had three catches for 43 yards. Johnson became the first Eagles offensive lineman to score in a game since Todd Herremans did in 2010 against the Cowboys. Scott rushed for 29 yards on seven carries. Miles Sanders added 45 yards on the ground but left the game with a hand injury. Jalen Hurts dealt with some drops but struggled for the majority of the afternoon. He completed 17 of his 29 passes for 199 yards passing yards, two touchdowns, and a fumble. Alex Singleton returned an interception for a touchdown and Rodney McLeod had an interception early in the second half that led to an Eagles score on the ensuing drive. The Eagles will play the Washington Football Team next week at FedExField. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.  
NFL

