Millbrae, CA

2 People Found Dead in Submerged Vehicle in Flooded Millbrae Underpass

By 18 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were found dead inside...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

Multiple People Killed In Freeway Crash In Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Multiple people have died in a crash along Interstate 5 in Woodland, officials said Wednesday evening. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway north of the Highway 113 off-ramp, according to the Woodland Fire Department. It is unclear at...
WOODLAND, CA
KTLA

2 dead in submerged car in San Francisco

Heavy overnight rains in Northern California left two people dead in a submerged car as authorities on Thursday ordered evacuations for a fire-scarred Southern California canyon area because of possible mud and debris flows. Firefighters in Millbrae, just south of San Francisco, rescued two people who had climbed atop a vehicle at a flooded underpass. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
dakotanewsnow.com

Man found dead in burning vehicle in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Firefighters in Sioux Falls have discovered a dead man in a burning vehicle. Firefighters and police were called to the 100 block of South Indiana Ave. just before 5 a.m. on Thursday for a burning vehicle. When the fire was put out, they found a man...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KTVU FOX 2

2 die in submerged car during Millbrae flooding; others escape

MILLBRAE, Calif. - Two people died on Thursday in Millbrae when the car they were driving got submerged in deep standing water that flooded an underpass with a steep grade. San Mateo County Sheriff's Detective Javier Acosta told KTVU that the pair had driven through a lot of water at Hemlock Avenue and Hillcrest Boulevard about 5:45 a.m.
MILLBRAE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

2 Bodies Pulled From Submerged Car in Millbrae Amid Heavy Rain

Two bodies were recovered from a submerged car in Millbrae Thursday morning as heavy rain doused the region and caused flooding in spots, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded around 5:45 a.m. to the area of Hemlock Avenue and E. Hillcrest Boulevard after receiving a call...
MILLBRAE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead after car submerged in NorCal flood

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A flooded road in Millbrae has killed two people who drove into the standing water around 6 a.m. Thursday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said. Police arrived at the scene at the intersection of East Hillcrest Blvd at Hemlock Avenue, according to a 9:28 a.m. tweet. The car […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS New York

Westchester County Police: 2 Dead In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Saw Mill River Parkway

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two people died in a collision on Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County on Sunday. The crash happened in the afternoon near McLean Avenue in Yonkers. N/B Saw Mill remains closed and S/B lanes partially closed. Closures expected for several more hours. Preliminary finding: a vehicle traveling S/B lost control, went through an opening in the center median concrete divider and collided with N/B vehicle. Both drivers were killed. pic.twitter.com/yNS4ZdsoTH — Westchester County PD (@WCPDNY) December 26, 2021 Police said a vehicle traveling southbound on the parkway lost control, went through an opening in the center median concrete divider, and collided with a vehicle traveling northbound. Both drivers were killed. The northbound lanes of the parkway remained close Sunday evening.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
wbiw.com

Woman rescued from a vehicle submerged in Lake Lemon

LAKE LEMON – A Brown County volunteer firefighter rescued a woman from her submerged car Friday. First responders from Brown and Monroe Counties were dispatched to the causeway on South Shore Drive at Lake Lemon, late Friday afternoon. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says Todd Fisher, a local volunteer...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
KTVU FOX 2

Two killed in Millbrae flooding

The latest round of storms that drenched the Bay Area turned deadly on the peninsula. Two people died in their vehicle in Millbrae when the underpass they were traveling through flooded.
MILLBRAE, CA
WBRE

Two-vehicle crash leaves three people dead

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A two-car crash in Carbon County kills two drivers and one passenger. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred in Penn Forest Township Friday, December 24th at 7: 27 p.m. Officials say Troopers responded to the scene and discovered that all persons involved in the crash were deceased. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Record-Courier

Man found dead in disabled vehicle on Interstate 76 in Rootstown

A Warren man was found dead in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 76 in Rootstown Tuesday night, according to the Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to the patrol, Chris E. Gilger, 67, suffered a medical emergency after pulling his Toyota Prius off the eastbound lanes of I-76 onto the shoulder. He was discovered by troopers at about 10:48 p.m. Gilger was the only occupant of the vehicle.
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, OH
MyNorthwest.com

20 Chinese miners rescued from flooded shaft, 2 found dead

BEIJING (AP) — Crews in northern China have safely rescued 20 of 21 coal miners trapped inside a flooded shaft, with one still missing, officials said. The accident happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday in Xiaoyi city in Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region southwest of Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV...
CBS Denver

Two People Involved In Deadly Golden Crash Identified

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Golden Police have identified the two people involved in a major deadly crash on Friday in Golden. (credit: Colorado State Patrol) Last Friday, just before 5:00 a.m., a silver Chevrolet Malibu was seen speeding down 6th Avenue near the I-70 exit. A Golden Police officer briefly followed the car, estimating speeds of 90 to 100 miles per hour. That Malibu ran a red light at 6th and Colfax and slammed into an SUV traveling west on Colfax. Three people were seriously hurt in that vehicle. (credit: Colorado State Patrol) Police say 24-year-old Brisia Leon was thrown from the Malibu and...
COLORADO STATE
kvrr.com

Multiple People Found Dead At Moorhead Home

Moorhead, Minn. (KVRR-TV) – Moorhead Police say several people were found dead inside a home. Police and Fire responded to a home on the 4400 block of 13th St. S. around 7:50 Saturday night. Police say family members found the people and called 911. There are no signs of...
MOORHEAD, MN
cbslocal.com

Firefighters Quickly Stop Flames From Spreading Inside Woodland Restaurant

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to stop flames from spreading inside a Woodland restaurant Monday night. Woodland Fire says crews responded to a report of smoke from inside the China Smorgi restaurant along W. Court Street just after 7:30 p.m. At the scene, firefighters found a fire in...
WOODLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver Dies After Driving Off Martinez Pier, Despite Heroic Rescue Efforts

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – Despite a three-hour effort to rescue her and her vehicle, a woman died after driving off a pier into the Martinez Marina Thursday night. At around 11:45 p.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Department received reports of a car that crashed into the Carquinez Strait, in the Martinez Marina. A diver with the Contra Costa County Fire Department dove into the freezing water to tie a rope around the vehicle so a tow truck could pull it from the marina, according to Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Vito Impastato. First responders worked as quickly as possible as the tide was coming in. Car sitting Martinez Marina after driving off pier. (Craig Cannon/KPIX) After removing the vehicle from the water, responders discovered the victim sitting in the driver’s seat. While the rain and fog impeding vision could’ve been responsible for the accident, Impastato said it was unclear what caused the driver to drive off the pier. First responders from the Contra Costa County Fire, the Martinez Police and Pittsburg Fire departments all contributed to the rescue efforts, which lasted nearly three hours in the rain. The victim, possibly a woman, had not been identified by press time. The accident was under investigation.
MARTINEZ, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: One woman found dead, one injured in vehicle shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 4900 block of Centaur Street in Bakersfield that left one woman dead and another wounded. Officers responding to the report of a shooting around 11:04 p.m. Sunday found two women in a vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries sustained in the shooting. The second victim is in stable condition and expected to survive her injuries, according to police officials.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KYTV

Man found dead in vehicle pulled from pond in Pulaski County, Mo.

NEAR DIXON, Mo. (KY3) - A man was found dead Sunday in a vehicle that ended up in a Pulaski County pond, but no foul play is suspected at this time. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department says one man was found dead in a vehicle pulled from a pond Sunday afternoon near Dixon, Missouri. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO

