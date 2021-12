Jerome Adams, who served as surgeon general during Donald Trump’s presidency, rose to his former boss’s defense Tuesday morning. “Every person who asks me (or anyone else) if Trump should do more to encourage vaccinations (while failing to ask what more could Biden do),” Adams wrote on Twitter, “is feeding the narrative that Trump is this God like figure who controls our fortunes, & is still more powerful than the current President.”

POTUS ・ 5 DAYS AGO