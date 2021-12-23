ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

By Bryce Olin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The fourth season of Stranger Things is the biggest Netflix show coming in 2022, but we still don't know exactly when it's set to debut. According to a report from Showbiz Cheat Sheet, however, the release month...

www.mentalfloss.com

BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Snowfall - Season 5 - Premiere Date Press Release

LOS ANGELES, December 21, 2021 – FX’s acclaimed, hit drama Snowfall will premiere its fifth season on Wednesday, February 23rd at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream on Hulu the next day. The premiere will include the first two episodes. FX will run a new teaser trailer in ESPN and ABC’s slate of NBA games on Christmas Day.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Decoupled Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s ‘Decoupled’ is a romantic comedy-drama that revolves around a separating couple, Arya and Shruti. Focusing on the intricacies of love and the complicated nature of everyday relationships, it takes a refreshing and humorous approach to a marriage that seems to have run its course. Created by novelist Manu Joseph, the show is set against the backdrop of urban Gurgaon and primarily looks at the affluent couple’s interactions with friends and family.
TV SERIES
Georgia State
thecinemaholic.com

Aggretsuko Season 5 Release Date and Plot Details

Based on the character created by Yeti, ‘Aggretsuko’ is an original net animation (popularly known as web anime in Japan) launched internationally by Netflix in 2018. The comedy series centers on Retsuko the Red Panda as she deals with her condescending co-workers and the misogynistic boss who always play down and denigrate her contributions to the company. Her soft-spoken demeanor and modesty only make matters worse for her as everyone takes advantage of her kindness.
COMICS
thecurrent-online.com

The Orville Season 3: Release Date? What Is Known

Season 3 of the popular sci-fi comedy “The Orville” should be shot in 2019. But after filming started, the Corona stop came, and fans have been waiting for the new episodes for almost three years. ” Family Guy ” creator Seth MacFarlane previously relieved fans with the news that filming has been completed. Now comes the redemption: “The Orville” season 3 comes in March 2022 to streaming service Hulu.
TV SERIES
power106.com

FX Releases ‘Atlanta’ Season Three Premiere Date

FX has announced the official season three premiere date of Donald Glover’s series, Atlanta. The show is set to return with not one, but two episodes March 24, 2022 on FX. Fans will also be able to stream the Emmy-winning show on Hulu the following day. The series includes...
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

When is Battlefield 2042 Season 1? Release date, new map, leaks

The Battlefield 2042 Season 1 update has leaked ahead of its official release, revealing the release date, a new Exposure map, and much more. Just like previous titles in the series, Battlefield 2042 aims to keep players invested with a bunch of free content updates. First up is the Season 1 update, which introduces plenty of new additions to the futuristic FPS shooter. Headlining this highly-anticipated patch is the release of the game’s new map “Exposure”.
VIDEO GAMES
#Stranger Things#Showbiz Cheat Sheet
gamerevolution.com

takt op.Destiny season 2 release date and time

A takt op.Destiny season 2 release date and time is no doubt on the wishlist for many fans of the hit anime. Here’s when the takt op.Destiny season 2 release date and time would be in PT, ET, GMT, CET, and more. When is the takt op.Destiny season 2...
COMICS
ClutchPoints

My Hero Academia Season 6 Release Date

Season 5 of My Hero Academia took a slower pace to build up to Season 6 of the show. It gave the characters a lot of breathing room and time to improve themselves. But once My Hero Academia‘s Season 6 comes around, we’ll find out just how much their free time helped our heroes prepare for the Paranormal Liberation Front. Tomura Shigaraki’s growing army of villains will prove quite the challenge against our heroes, especially since there’s a mole within the academy… Here is when My Hero Academia‘s Season 6 Release Date will be:
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Bridgerton Cast Reveals Season Two Release Date

In true Bridgerton fashion, the cast of the titillating period piece announced today that the Shonda Rhimes (Greys Anatomy, Scandal) produced romance will return to Netflix on March 25. In 2020, the show premiered for its first season on Christmas day. This Christmas present came just in time along with...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Bridgerton season 2: Netflix announces release date for new episodes on Christmas day

Bridgerton has announced a release date for season two.The Netflix period drama became a huge hit when its first season aired on Christmas Day last year.Although fans were disappointed to see no new episodes released yesterday (25 December), the show, however, did finally announce that the second series will arrive on 25 March, 2022.The show’s creator Shonda Rhimes (previously Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal) confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Prepare the carriages, dear reader. #Bridgerton is back on March 25, 2022!”Prepare the carriages, dear reader. #Bridgerton is back on March 25, 2022!🐝💜 @shondaland @netflix pic.twitter.com/iCgth8MIUJ— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) December...
TV SERIES
TV Series
TV Series
Entertainment
Entertainment
TV & Videos
TV & Videos
Netflix
Netflix
Instagram
Instagram
FanSided

Sonic Frontiers release date possibly leaked

Sonic Frontiers is one of next year’s most intriguing games. Revealed earlier this month, the latest installment in the franchise looks to reimagine what we know about the Blue Blur from both a graphical and gameplay point of view. As the first ever open-zone-inspired game in the series, Sonic...
VIDEO GAMES
Mental_Floss

New Netflix Movies and TV Shows Coming in January 2022

Netflix hasn't released the full list of new TV shows and movies coming in January 2022 yet, but we do know many of the big titles that are on the way. Below, you'll find a handful of the most noteworthy shows and movies coming to the service next month, followed by a full list of what we know is coming.
NFL
Mental_Floss

22 Outstanding Netflix Shows to Watch Before the Year Is Over

What a year it’s been for new Netflix shows. As 2021 winds down, it’s time to take a look back and watch some of the great ones you may have missed. Netflix has its most impressive lineup of shows ever coming in 2022. We’re getting new seasons of Stranger Things, Ozark, The Crown, Bridgerton, Virgin River, Manifest, Cobra Kai, and so many more next year. You’re going to be busy watching all those new shows on Netflix in the new year, so you'll want to catch up on the ones we've shared below.
TV SERIES
TVLine

True Story Knocks Wheel of Time From Top of Nielsen Top 10 Chart, Hawkeye Debuts at No. 2, Cowboy Bebop Rises

Netflix’s True Story landed atop Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming original series. The limited series starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes amassed 943 million minutes viewed across its seven episodes, which for the week of Nov. 22 was good for No. 1. Nielsen notes that the audience for True Story was predominantly African American, with 53 percent of its viewership from Black households. The first two episodes of Disney +’s Hawkeye followed with 852 million minutes viewed, while last week’s champ, Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time adaptation, slipped to third with 663 million minutes viewed across four episodes. Per Nielsen, Hawkeye‘s audience, akin...
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

‘Snowfall’ Season 5 Release Date Announced

On Tuesday, FX announced the release date for Season 5 of the critically acclaimed show, Snowfall. Season 5 is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 23, and will air two episodes to kick off the new season. Series lead, Damson Idris, took to Twitter to make the announcement as well....
TV SERIES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy S22 series poster leaked, release date changed

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch earlier next year. The new Galaxy S trio will probably be revealed in February after the Galaxy S21 FE’s silent reveal in January. The next-gen premium smartphone series offering seems to be almost ready. A source has shared an exclusive first look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Plus official poster. The image tells us the two models will be different from each other. The one on the left is the Galaxy S22 Ultra which could also be called as the Galaxy S22 Note. The white one is the Galaxy S22+.
CELL PHONES
