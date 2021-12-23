Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

Bridgerton has announced a release date for season two.The Netflix period drama became a huge hit when its first season aired on Christmas Day last year.Although fans were disappointed to see no new episodes released yesterday (25 December), the show, however, did finally announce that the second series will arrive on 25 March, 2022.The show’s creator Shonda Rhimes (previously Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal) confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Prepare the carriages, dear reader. #Bridgerton is back on March 25, 2022!”Prepare the carriages, dear reader. #Bridgerton is back on March 25, 2022!🐝💜 @shondaland @netflix pic.twitter.com/iCgth8MIUJ— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) December...
